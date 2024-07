NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

UCD today awarded former EU commissioner Phil Hogan an Honorary Doctorate in Science. The former Fine Gael minister stressed what he called the 'profound wisdom of local communities' after accepting the recognition.

INTERNATIONAL

Workers chops a tree uprooted by Hurricane Beryl in St. James, Barbados.

#HASHTAG: As we enter the final hours before the UK goes to the polls, The Journal’s Órla Ryan visited London to speak to Labour’s Irish chair on running for parliament, the Troubles and, of course, weekends spent with Philomena Begley. And as if that wasn’t enough, here’s Diarmuid Pepper with a rundown on what the UK elections may mean for Northern Ireland.

#HURRICANE BERYL: At least seven people were killed as the storm headed towards Jamaica.

#EUROS: European football governing body Uefa said it was investigating Turkey defender Merih Demiral for far-right gesture during Euros goal celebration, which is understood to be associated with ultra-nationalist group known as the Grey Wolves.

PARTING SHOT

With the panic continuing around the future of the US president, the New York Times is reporting this evening that Joe Biden held a conversation with a key ally outlining that he knows he may not be able to salvage his chances after a disastrous debate performance last week.