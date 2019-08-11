This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Right, cab’s outside, you sure you are going to manage without me?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

nora-quorin-malaysia-missing-abduction-5 Source: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family

Nóra is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home.

The family of Nóra Quoirin, an Irish teenager with special needs who went missing in Malaysia earlier this month, appealed for help in finding her.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media director, on the US president’s visit to people injured in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

There is no appetite for us to enter Westminster.

Sinn Féin leader’s Mary Lou McDonald’s answer to TheJournal.ie’s Christina Finn on the potential to change the party policy of abstaining from their Westminster seats, in a bid to have more of an impact on the UK parliament’s Brexit plans.

jack1-12 Source: Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club

This is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Michael Twomey, the local parish priest of Jack Downey, speaking to Newstalk on the 19 year old’s death after taking a substance at a music festival in Cork.

HSE 880_90575888 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

I really regret and apologise it happened to the women. I wish it was different.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, on the latest revelations surrounding CervicalCheck.

pastedimage-53336-2 Source: RTÉ

Right, cab’s outside, you sure you are going to manage without me?

The final line delivered by the late actor Karl Shiels in his role as Robbie Quinn, as aired on Fair City this week.

pastedimage-26579 File photo. Source: Shutterstock

And I don’t know if I fell asleep or was I was knocked because I just remember this jolt of energy surging through me and I had these pair of clogs on me, these rubber clogs, and I think they probably saved my life, maybe.

A Corkman told The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM about how his house was struck by lightning on Thursday night.

