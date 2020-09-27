#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know from today’s headlines.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 7:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SETTING SUN 1L2A0883 Last night's sunset over the Curragh Plains in Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

election-2020-trump President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

#CAUCAUS: Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

#SWITZERLAND: Voters rejected a proposal to limit the number of EU workers.

#TASMANIA: A lone whale has been rescued alive after hundreds died in a mass beaching event.

#AUSTRALIA: A curfew is being lifted in Melbourne.

#BELARUS: French president Emmanuel Macron called for Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

PARTING SHOT

When governments locked down and the world stopped back in March, 25 residents of Easter Island were more than 4,000 kilometres away on Tahiti – and months later, they’re still stuck there. [The Associated Press]

Nicky Ryan
