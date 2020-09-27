Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Last night's sunset over the Curragh Plains in Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

#CAUCAUS: Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

#SWITZERLAND: Voters rejected a proposal to limit the number of EU workers.

#TASMANIA: A lone whale has been rescued alive after hundreds died in a mass beaching event.

#AUSTRALIA: A curfew is being lifted in Melbourne.

#BELARUS: French president Emmanuel Macron called for Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

PARTING SHOT

When governments locked down and the world stopped back in March, 25 residents of Easter Island were more than 4,000 kilometres away on Tahiti – and months later, they’re still stuck there. [The Associated Press]