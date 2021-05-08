#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 8 May 2021, 8:00 PM
57 minutes ago 1,798 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432048

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

farmers 1774 People enjoying shopping at the farmers market in St Anne's Park this morning Source: Sam Boal

International

featureimage SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon insisted her party had won the Scottish election ’emphatically’ Source: PA Images

#SCOTTISH ELECTIONS SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Westminster should not block a second independence referendum, as a pro-independence majority looks likely after Holyrood elections.

#VACCINE PATENTS The EU have called on the US to deliver a clear plan to lift vaccine patents before the bloc would be willing to discuss the plans.

#PALESTINIAN CLASHES More than 200 people have been injured after a night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound as well as elsewhere in Jerusalem.

#TOKYO 2021 The vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, has said there is nothing that could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead despite ongoing Covid-19 risks.

Parting Shot

Following revelations that former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris was running an anonymous Twitter account with several other people, Harris spoke to RTÉ’s Drivetime about the account.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harris said that he did not regret creating and posting using the account, and denied that several tweets aimed at Irish journalists were abusive.

In case you missed it, you can catch up and listen to the interview in full here.

Comments closed due to legal proceedings in a listed article

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie