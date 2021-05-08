Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

People enjoying shopping at the farmers market in St Anne's Park this morning Source: Sam Boal

International

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon insisted her party had won the Scottish election ’emphatically’ Source: PA Images

#SCOTTISH ELECTIONS SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Westminster should not block a second independence referendum, as a pro-independence majority looks likely after Holyrood elections.

#VACCINE PATENTS The EU have called on the US to deliver a clear plan to lift vaccine patents before the bloc would be willing to discuss the plans.

#PALESTINIAN CLASHES More than 200 people have been injured after a night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound as well as elsewhere in Jerusalem.

#TOKYO 2021 The vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, has said there is nothing that could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead despite ongoing Covid-19 risks.

Parting Shot

Following revelations that former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris was running an anonymous Twitter account with several other people, Harris spoke to RTÉ’s Drivetime about the account.

Harris said that he did not regret creating and posting using the account, and denied that several tweets aimed at Irish journalists were abusive.

In case you missed it, you can catch up and listen to the interview in full here.

