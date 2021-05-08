Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Health officials confirmed one additional death and 408 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- Ireland set a new record for the number of vaccinations administered in a single day, as the EU signed a contract with Pfizer to receive 1.8 billion more vaccines between 2021 and 2023.
- Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods.
- Darkness into Light raised over €6 million for suicide prevention charity Pieta House, with thousands braving wet and windy conditions across the country.
- The Journal examined how some wellness Instagram accounts have become a hotbed for Covid-19 misinformation.
- The Good Information Project looked at how the pandemic has impacted two peoples working lives, both with massively different experiences of the pandemic.
- Steve Aiken, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, has announced his intention to resign from the position.
- The Irish Dental Association has said that moving public sector dentists to the vaccination programme will cause “irreparable damage” to the oral health of children and vulnerable people.
- A man was hospitalised following a serious assault in Charleville, Co Cork yesterday.
International
#SCOTTISH ELECTIONS SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Westminster should not block a second independence referendum, as a pro-independence majority looks likely after Holyrood elections.
#VACCINE PATENTS The EU have called on the US to deliver a clear plan to lift vaccine patents before the bloc would be willing to discuss the plans.
#PALESTINIAN CLASHES More than 200 people have been injured after a night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound as well as elsewhere in Jerusalem.
#TOKYO 2021 The vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, has said there is nothing that could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead despite ongoing Covid-19 risks.
Parting Shot
Following revelations that former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris was running an anonymous Twitter account with several other people, Harris spoke to RTÉ’s Drivetime about the account.
Harris said that he did not regret creating and posting using the account, and denied that several tweets aimed at Irish journalists were abusive.
In case you missed it, you can catch up and listen to the interview in full here.
