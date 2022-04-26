Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

People walk outside Twitter's Dublin headquarters Source: Leah Farrell

International

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands during their meeting in Moscow Source: Maxim Shipenkov

#UN VISIT Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, has proposed a joint effort between Russia, Ukraine and the UN to provide additional humanitarian corridors during talks in Moscow today.

#COVID-19 US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19 today while US President Joe Biden is not a close contact.

#TWITTER The EU has warned Elon Musk that Twitter will still have to comply with European laws that curb the power of big tech after the company is acquired by the billionaire.

Parting Shot

In this morning’s poll, we asked readers whether or not Ireland should consider lowering the age to vote from 18 to 16 following a report by the Children’s Rights Alliance.

Almost 80% of all respondents (79.8%) said that they didn’t want to see the voting age lowered, compared to 18.3% who said that they wanted the age dropped.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Just under 2% said that they didn’t know.

Source: The Journal

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in a story above.