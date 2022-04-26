Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is taking legal action against RTÉ
- Government backbenchers have held a “robust meeting” with Climate Minister. Eamon Ryan over plans to restrict turf sales.
- Councils have identified 89 State-owned buildings that could be used to “immediately” house over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees.
- Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh to step down in September 2022.
- Publicly-funded IVF services are set to begin in 2023, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying that regional “fertility hubs” will be established before then.
- Gardaí have sought two men who apparently suffered a violent attack from a landlord to contact them, following a video circulating on social media.
- P&O Ferries have said that they will be carrying out a full investigation after a ferry travelling off the Antrim coast lost power for more than an hour this afternoon.
- CCTV footage of the murder accused leaving an apartment complex where two-year-old Santina Cawley was found critically injured has been shown to the trial’s jury.
International
#UN VISIT Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, has proposed a joint effort between Russia, Ukraine and the UN to provide additional humanitarian corridors during talks in Moscow today.
#COVID-19 US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19 today while US President Joe Biden is not a close contact.
#TWITTER The EU has warned Elon Musk that Twitter will still have to comply with European laws that curb the power of big tech after the company is acquired by the billionaire.
Parting Shot
In this morning’s poll, we asked readers whether or not Ireland should consider lowering the age to vote from 18 to 16 following a report by the Children’s Rights Alliance.
Almost 80% of all respondents (79.8%) said that they didn’t want to see the voting age lowered, compared to 18.3% who said that they wanted the age dropped.
Just under 2% said that they didn’t know.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in a story above.
