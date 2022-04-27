#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 8:55 PM
9 minutes ago 256 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749367

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

unnamed (2) Jimmy Mc Donnell, Newcastle Co. Wicklow was named winner of the RTÉ Eye on Nature wildlife photography competition at the National Botanic Gardens Source: Andres Poveda

International

russia-ukraine-war Elizabeth, 12, holds her cat as she takes shelter with her family inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Lyman, Ukraine Source: Leo Correa

#RUSSIAN GAS Poland and Bulgaria will receive gas from other EU member states after Russia decided to cut off the flow of gas to the two European countries.

#NASA EXPEDITION SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for Nasa, which is the first crew that is comprised equally of men and women.

#ANGELA RAYNER The editor of the Mail on Sunday has refused to attend a meeting with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle over a controversial report about deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Parting Shot

In one of his first public appearances since being re-elected as French President, Emmanuel Macron appears to ‘dab’ in celebration while walking through a crowd of supporters.

Macron, who won re-election with 58.5% of the vote, beat far-right challenger Marine LePen in Sunday’s run off election.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie