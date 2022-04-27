Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Jimmy Mc Donnell, Newcastle Co. Wicklow was named winner of the RTÉ Eye on Nature wildlife photography competition at the National Botanic Gardens Source: Andres Poveda

International

Elizabeth, 12, holds her cat as she takes shelter with her family inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Lyman, Ukraine Source: Leo Correa

#RUSSIAN GAS Poland and Bulgaria will receive gas from other EU member states after Russia decided to cut off the flow of gas to the two European countries.

#NASA EXPEDITION SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for Nasa, which is the first crew that is comprised equally of men and women.

#ANGELA RAYNER The editor of the Mail on Sunday has refused to attend a meeting with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle over a controversial report about deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

Parting Shot

In one of his first public appearances since being re-elected as French President, Emmanuel Macron appears to ‘dab’ in celebration while walking through a crowd of supporters.

Emmanuel Macron is seen “dabbing” during his first public appearance since being re-elected pic.twitter.com/9YN0s8CfrH — The Sun (@TheSun) April 27, 2022

Macron, who won re-election with 58.5% of the vote, beat far-right challenger Marine LePen in Sunday’s run off election.