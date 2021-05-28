#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 28 May 2021, 9:24 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE GIS TAOISEACH GOV BUILDINGS JB5 The Taoiseach giving his speech this evening on the next stage of relaxing Covid-19 restrictions. Source: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

  • The next stage of relaxing Covid-19 restrictions was announced tonight – here’s everything you need to know.
  • Public health officials reported a further 467 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The HSE has confirmed that data from at least 520 patients has appeared online.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is travelling to China this weekend for a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
  • The online vaccine booking portal should be opening for people aged 40-44 next week.
  • The Department of Children is asking for updated contact details for individuals who are named or may be identifiable in Mother and Baby Home archives so that it can contact them if their data is included in records requested under GDPR.
  • The US, Belgium, France and Luxembourg are being removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list with immediate effect.
  • Arlene Foster confirmed that she will leave the DUP after she steps down as first minister.
  • Skeletal remains believed to belong to Barry Coughlan, a man missing from Cork since 2004, were found in a car that was submerged off a pier in Crosshaven.

THE WORLD

commemoration-of-genocide-against-herero-people-in-namibia Tribal leader Chief Vekuii Rukoro (red uniform) and other local tribal elders stand on a mound where on 2 October 1904, German lieutenant-general Lothar von Trotha gave the order to shoot, which historians consider to mark the start of the genocide against the Herero people, Source: DPA/PA Images

#POSTCOLONIAL Germany has promised €1.1 billion in reparations to Namibia for comitting genocide during colonial rule.

#VACCINES The EMA has recommended that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 can be expanded to children aged 12 to 15.

#AUSTRALIA New South Wales state is being threatened by an “absolutely unprecedented” mouse plague.

PARTING SHOT

With excitement rising at the prospect of live events returning – including a pilot music festival in the Phoenix Park in June – Phoenix Park is now trending on Twitter as people speculate on who they’d like to see play at the gig.

No official lineup is out, but there are plenty of suggestions being put forward on social media.

 

Lauren Boland
