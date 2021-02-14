#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 7:52 PM
53 minutes ago 1,468 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354418

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

56 Stardust 40th Antoinette Keegan at the 40th anniversary of the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin today. Antoinette lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16), who died along with 46 other young people. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 17 deaths 788 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Northern Ireland recorded 11 deaths and 176 Covid-19 cases in its update this afternoon.
  • Families paid tributes to loved ones who lost their lives in the Stardust nightclub on the 40th anniversary of the fire.
  • The Tánaiste has contacted gardaí through his solicitors over the complaint made against him last year surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation.
  • The Minister for Health said around 70,000 people over 85 are due to receive a vaccine in the next three weeks.
  • A decision on the Leaving Certificate is not a definite this week as talks determining its shape continue.
  • Parents and students are feeling the strain of learning from home as schools remain largely closed.
  • A dog died after a garda firearm was shot during a search of a house where drugs were discovered in Dublin today.
  • The number of dead seals washing up on Irish shores rose significantly last year.

THE WORLD

2.45840093 Source: PA

#SCOTLAND Legislation from the Scottish government on a second independence referendum is due within weeks.

#GUINEA Seven cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Guinea, the first known resurgence of the virus in West Africa since an epidemic from 2013 to 2016.

#GERMANY The borders between Germany and the Czech Republic and Austria have been partially closed over a surge in coronavirus mutations. 

#ARGENTINA Former Argentinian president Carlos Menem has died aged 90. 

PARTING SHOT

The 14th of February: St Valentine’s Day has rolled around again.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Amid level 5 restrictions, you might not be doing much to celebrate, but some people have shared how they’ve spent the day on social media.

Better than that – or worse, depending on what you think of it – is this photo from Dublin Zoo of a Sulawesi crested macaque with a bottom in the shape of a heart.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie