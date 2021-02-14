Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Antoinette Keegan at the 40th anniversary of the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin today. Antoinette lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16), who died along with 46 other young people. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 17 deaths 788 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Northern Ireland recorded 11 deaths and 176 Covid-19 cases in its update this afternoon.

recorded 11 deaths and 176 Covid-19 cases in its update this afternoon. Families paid tributes to loved ones who lost their lives in the Stardust nightclub on the 40th anniversary of the fire.

nightclub on the 40th anniversary of the fire. The Tánaiste has contacted gardaí through his solicitors over the complaint made against him last year surrounding the leaking of a GP contract to a rival organisation.

The Minister for Health said around 70,000 people over 85 are due to receive a vaccine in the next three weeks.

in the next three weeks. A decision on the Leaving Certificate is not a definite this week as talks determining its shape continue.

is not a definite this week as talks determining its shape continue. Parents and students are feeling the strain of learning from home as schools remain largely closed .

. A dog died after a garda firearm was shot during a search of a house where drugs were discovered in Dublin today.

of a house where drugs were discovered in Dublin today. The number of dead seals washing up on Irish shores rose significantly last year.

THE WORLD

Source: PA

#SCOTLAND Legislation from the Scottish government on a second independence referendum is due within weeks.

#GUINEA Seven cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Guinea, the first known resurgence of the virus in West Africa since an epidemic from 2013 to 2016.

#GERMANY The borders between Germany and the Czech Republic and Austria have been partially closed over a surge in coronavirus mutations.

#ARGENTINA Former Argentinian president Carlos Menem has died aged 90.

PARTING SHOT

The 14th of February: St Valentine’s Day has rolled around again.

Amid level 5 restrictions, you might not be doing much to celebrate, but some people have shared how they’ve spent the day on social media.

Better than that – or worse, depending on what you think of it – is this photo from Dublin Zoo of a Sulawesi crested macaque with a bottom in the shape of a heart.