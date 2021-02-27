#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 8:49 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Spring time 005 The Botanic Gardens in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 13 deaths and 738 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • 23 people were arrested after a protest against lockdown measures in Dublin city centre that turned violent for a time this afternoon.
  • The protest was widely condemned by gardaí, politicians and other groups over injuries and breaches of restrictions.
  • Post-mortems are being carried out on the bodies of three brothers found in Cork last night.
  • Social Democrats voted unanimously to push the government to set up a clear redress scheme for Mother and Baby Home survivors.
  • People with specific medical conditions that put them at a very high Covid-19 risk are due to start receiving vaccinations in early March.
  • Four Oireachtas members have joined an international alliance to push for a tougher stance on China from the Irish government.
  • A man was arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €123,000 of cocaine and cannabis herb.

THE WORLD

virus-outbreak-new-zealand Source: Nick Perry

#NEW ZEALAND Auckland has been put under a seven-day lockdown in a bid to curb Covid-19 transmission. 

#NIGERIA Children and adults abducted from a school in Kagara have been freed after ten days.

#USA A federal judge in the US approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook.

#MYANMAR Police in Myanmar have escalated their response to demonstrators against the military takeover. 

PARTING SHOT

Ireland secured a victory over Italy in the Six Nations today, coming out on top with a 48-10 result.

Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan, Will Connors, CJ Stander, Keith Earls scored tries for Ireland.

The team has two games still to come against Scotland and England.

