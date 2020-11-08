Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí and members of the public on Grafton Street on Saturday. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials have confirmed two deaths 542 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The government has been criticised for a lack of clarity on what pandemic restrictions will apply at Christmas.

Northern Ireland has recorded seven deaths and 420 more cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

has recorded seven deaths and 420 more cases of Covid-19 this afternoon. A PSNI training college has closed temporarily after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19.

has closed temporarily after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19. The week ahead is likely to bring rain and clouds with cool temperatures and some windy days.

is likely to bring rain and clouds with cool temperatures and some windy days. Eight gardaí have been suspended in the Munster region over allegations of corruption .

. Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb, €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash in Cork.

have seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb, €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash in Cork. Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster to place a wreath in Enniskillen for a Remembrance Day service.

THE WORLD

Source: AP/PA Images

#CONGRATS Leaders around the world have extended their congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after their win in the US presidential election

#BANGKOK Thai police have fired water cannons on pro-democracy protestors demanding reform of the monarchy

#CORONAVIRUS The number of Covid-19 infections detected worldwide has now surpassed 50 million

#STORM Strengthened tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Cuba early today after causing devastation in Guatemala

PARTING SHOT

Source: PA

Alex Trebek, who hosted the American quiz show Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, has died at age 80.

Trebek announced last year that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

The quiz show host died today at his home in California surrounded by family and friends, according to Jeopardy! studio Sony.