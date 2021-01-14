#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 8:45 PM
27 minutes ago 980 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5325247

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

ambulances 216 Source: Sam Boal

International

2.57535859 Illusionists Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn. Source: PA Images

#CAPITOL RIOTS Hundreds of people are expected to be arrested in connection with the storming of the US Capitol building last week, with 70 people having been charged already.

#RACING PIDGEON Australian authorities are planning to kill a pigeon that survived a 12,800-kilometre journey across the Pacific Ocean, as it has been deemed a quarantine risk.

#FISCHBACHER Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried and Roy, has died in Las Vegas age 81. 

Parting Shot

After all the commotion in the US yesterday, after President Donald Trump became the first President to be impeached twice, why not cool it down a little with something more lighthearted.

CNN Correction Source: CNN

A correction from an article by CNN, which told the story of how the impeachment proceedings began the day the Capitol riots broke out, blew up on social media and other news outlets after a reporter mistakenly heard that Rep. Ted Lieu had grabbed a crowbar.

It was later corrected to show that he grabbed a ProBar energy bar, rather than the aforementioned crowbar.

Tadgh McNally
