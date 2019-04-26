The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM HANNAH: Met Éireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for two countries, as well as other Status Orange and Status Yellow warnings as the storm arrives in Ireland.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Political leaders in Northern Ireland have agreed to commence fresh talks in a bid to restore power-sharing in Stormont.

3. #ARREST: A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin last year.

4. #VACCINATIONS: Minister for Health Simon Harris has requested legal advice in relation to making vaccinations mandatory, as new figures show that cases of measles have risen by 200% in Ireland.

5. #LYRA MCKEE: Police in the North have released further CCTV footage of the moments before Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry and have appealed for information.