The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #IMPEACHMENT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will take “no further steps” in the controversy over Seámus Woulfe’s position on the Supreme Court.

2. #STREET DRINKING: Cabinet has abandoned plans to give gardaí new powers to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol.

3. #MOUNTJOY PRISON: The Irish Prison Service has seized over 10,000 tablets, cocaine, alcohol and mobile phones in what it says is the largest haul of contraband ever smuggled into an Irish jail.

4. #CASTLEBAR: A man in his 30s has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in Co Mayo this morning.

5. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19, but will remain in self-isolation after being a close contact of a Tory MP who tested positive for the virus.