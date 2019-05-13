This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 13 May 2019, 8:54 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Kondratova
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Kondratova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DAFT: The average cost of renting a home in Ireland is now at an all time high of €1,366, while the number of homes available to rent is at an all time low. 

2. #SEIZURE: Gardaí have seized cocaine and cannabis worth a combined total of €42,000 in an operation in Drogheda. 

3. #RECORDS: New documents released to TheJournal.ie show how government and opposition TDs lobbied the National Transport Authority (NTA) to have the original Metrolink plans changed before the authority altered the route this year.

4. #BREXIT: A poll released yesterday shows that Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the UK has doubled its lead over other British parties in an opinion poll out today on the European Parliament elections. Support for the party is now on 34%.

5. #BURKINA FASO: Gunmen killed a priest and five parishioners during Mass in an attack on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso, security sources said yesterday. 

6. #BAFTAS: Irish actress Fiona Shaw won a Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the BBC drama Killing Eve, while there were no wins for Channel 4s Derry Girls.

7. #BANNED: A controversial US hate preacher has been banned from coming to Ireland by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. 

8. #TRIBUTES: Tributes have been paid to Ralph Skóra, who died over the weekend following an apparent paragliding accident in the Wicklow Mountains. 

9. #WEATHER: Warm weather and sunny skies are forecast for the country for most of the week, but showers are due to return next weekend.

