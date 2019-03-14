This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 8:40 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Alpha_7D
Image: Shutterstock/Alpha_7D

Updated 20 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BLOODY SUNDAY: The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland will today announce if any soldiers are to be charged in relation to the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry in 1972.

2. #BREXIT: The House of Commons last night voted against a no-deal Brexit, with 321 MPs rejecting leaving the European Union without an agreement at any time.

3. #US: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett will join him for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at Mike Pence’s house today. The US Vice President has repeatedly been criticised for his views and legislative record in relation to the LGBTI+ community. 

4. #WASHINGTON: Speaking in Washington DC, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland needs support from the US “more so than ever” given the uncertainty created by Brexit.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: Since asylum seekers in Ireland were given the right to work last year, 805 people living in Direct Provision have commenced employment.

6. #ASSAULT: Gardaí believe a fight between two groups of teenagers in Co Meath – which left a boy with facial injuries – was arranged on social media after a number of so-called ‘call-out’ videos.

7. #BRAZIL: Two former students were behind the mass shooting in which eight people were killed at a high school near Sao Paulo in Brazil, authorities have confirmed.

8. #NORTH KOREA: A Vietnamese woman suspected of assassinating Kim Jong-un’s half-brother lost her bid for immediate release today as Malaysian authorities refused to drop a murder charge, days after her Indonesian co-accused was freed.

9. #WEATHER: Snow and spot flooding is expected in some areas in the coming days, Met Éireann has said.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

