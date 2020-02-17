This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 17 Feb 2020, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONGFORD: Gardaí in Longford are to step up patrols after the latest shooting incident related to an ongoing feud in the town.

2. #STORM DENNIS: More than 1,000 homes and businesses are still without power following Storm Dennis as more heavy rain and spot flooding is expected in certain areas.

3. #GE2020: Fine Gael will today hold its first parliamentary party meeting since the general election amid mounting speculation about which parties will make up the next government.

4. #COVID-19: A US cruise company is attempting to track down hundreds of passengers who disembarked a liner in Cambodia after one patient was later diagnosed with Covid-19.

5. #RIP: Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87. He pulled several people from the wreckage of the plane on the Munich runway on 6 February 1958.

6. #LOVE ISLAND: Love Island did not air last night following the tragic death of its former presenter Caroline Flack, but the current series will continue.

7. #SPEED CAMERAS: More than 900 new speed camera zones came into operation around the country this morning. The new zones include areas where fatal and serious collisions have previously occurred.

8. #GHOST SHIP: A cargo ship that was abandoned in September 2018, and had been drifting since then, ran aground near Ballycotton in east Cork yesterday during Storm Dennis.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

