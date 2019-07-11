This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,300 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Richard M Lee
Image: Shutterstock/Richard M Lee

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Noel Whelan – the barrister, political writer and former advisor – who has died, aged 50. 

2. #BRENDAN GRACE: Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68, his representative has confirmed.  

3. #FILIPPO GRANDI: The head of the UN’s Refugee Agency has commended Ireland’s resettlement efforts but also expressed hope that wait times for people in Direct Provision improve. 

4. #CARBON TAX: Politicians in Leinster House will today hear representations from Irish and international experts about a carbon tax model that would see households receive a dividend from taxes collected from fossil fuel companies.

5. #TENSIONS: Three Iranian ships have attempted to “impede the passage” of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government has said.

6. #SANTINA CAWLEY: Gardaí investigating the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

7. #HALKIDIKI: Six tourists have been killed by tornadoes and violent hailstorms in northern Greece.

8. #BONFIRES: A contractor due to remove a bonfire from an east Belfast leisure centre has pulled out.

9. #VINCENT LAMBE: A French man at the centre of a legal controversy over the country’s right-to-die legislation has died in hospital.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

