The 9 at 9: Thursday

1. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Noel Whelan – the barrister, political writer and former advisor – who has died, aged 50.

2. #BRENDAN GRACE: Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68, his representative has confirmed.

3. #FILIPPO GRANDI: The head of the UN’s Refugee Agency has commended Ireland’s resettlement efforts but also expressed hope that wait times for people in Direct Provision improve.

4. #CARBON TAX: Politicians in Leinster House will today hear representations from Irish and international experts about a carbon tax model that would see households receive a dividend from taxes collected from fossil fuel companies.

5. #TENSIONS: Three Iranian ships have attempted to “impede the passage” of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government has said.

6. #SANTINA CAWLEY: Gardaí investigating the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley in Cork have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

7. #HALKIDIKI: Six tourists have been killed by tornadoes and violent hailstorms in northern Greece.

8. #BONFIRES: A contractor due to remove a bonfire from an east Belfast leisure centre has pulled out.

9. #VINCENT LAMBE: A French man at the centre of a legal controversy over the country’s right-to-die legislation has died in hospital.

