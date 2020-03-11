The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Ten new cases for Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total in Ireland to 34.

2. #JOEMENTUM: Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.

3.#DALKEY: A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene of a robbery in south Dublin last night.

4. #BOOK OF KELLS: Trinity College Dublin could face losing at least €3 million in revenue following its decision to close the Book of Kells exhibition amid Covid-19 concerns.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: Housing services are taking steps to protect homeless people as Ireland steps up preparations for a major coronavirus outbreak.

6. #CORK CITY: Washington Street in Cork is closed to traffic this morning after a partial building collapse in the city. There are no reports of any injuries from the incident.

7. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will seek to get an update from President Donald Trump on the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America while on his St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington.

8. #ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced today for his New York rape conviction - he could face 29 years in prison.

9. #THE BURREN: Two American tourists were dramatically rescued last night after they became trapped in floodwaters in their rental car.

