This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 7,112 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041340
Image: Shutterstock/pixinoo
Image: Shutterstock/pixinoo

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Ten new cases for Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total in Ireland to 34.

2. #JOEMENTUM: Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.

3.#DALKEY: A woman in her 50s has died after she was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene of a robbery in south Dublin last night. 

4. #BOOK OF KELLS: Trinity College Dublin could face losing at least €3 million in revenue following its decision to close the Book of Kells exhibition amid Covid-19 concerns. 

5. #HOMELESSNESS: Housing services are taking steps to protect homeless people as Ireland steps up preparations for a major coronavirus outbreak. 

6. #CORK CITY: Washington Street in Cork is closed to traffic this morning after a partial building collapse in the city. There are no reports of any injuries from the incident. 

7. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will seek to get an update from President Donald Trump on the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America while on his St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington.

8. #ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced today for his New York rape conviction - he could face 29 years in prison. 

9. #THE BURREN: Two American tourists were dramatically rescued last night after they became trapped in floodwaters in their rental car.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie