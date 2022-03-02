#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Russia’s assault on Ukraine enters its seventh day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 7:45 AM
40 minutes ago 1,344 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5698358
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine-Russia

1. Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight. 

In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian army said: “Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv … and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.”

You can follow all the important developments throughout the day here.

TV tower strike

2. An apparent Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv’s main television tower has killed five people, officials said, knocking out some broadcasts but leaving the structure intact.

After a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the emergencies service said five people were also injured in the attack.

State of the Union

3. US President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address last night to check Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine as he announced a ban on Russian planes in US airspace.

FactFind

4. Fossil fuel companies have been selling petrol and diesel they claim is a more environmentally friendly choice than regular fuel – but is it possible for a highly-emitting fossil fuel to accurately be described like this? 

Our reporting Orla Dwyer has taken a look at how petrol and diesel can be called ‘carbon neutral’?

 EPA investigation

5. The environmental watchdog is set to investigate a complaint that State authorities have failed to protect Ireland’s protected raised bogs from illegal peat cutting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking action following a complaint made by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) under the EU’s Environmental Liability Directive. 

The 2 Johnnies 

6. RTÉ has decided to reinstate The 2 Johnnies’ new slot on 2fm after it was taken off air while the broadcaster examined a breach of social media guidelines that involved repeating sexist comments.

Australian Prime Minister

7. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will carry on working in isolation at home as Australia’s east coast battles huge floods.

Morrison said he was suffering from “flu-like” symptoms after a PCR test came back positive yesterday. 

Garda appeal

8. Gardaí are appealing for information about the theft of a nuclear gauge and other items that were taken from a van in Co Louth yesterday. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie