The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine-Russia

1. Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight.

In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian army said: “Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv … and attacked a local hospital. There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.”

You can follow all the important developments throughout the day here.

Advertisement

TV tower strike

2. An apparent Russian airstrike aimed at Kyiv’s main television tower has killed five people, officials said, knocking out some broadcasts but leaving the structure intact.

After a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the emergencies service said five people were also injured in the attack.

State of the Union

3. US President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address last night to check Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine as he announced a ban on Russian planes in US airspace.

FactFind

4. Fossil fuel companies have been selling petrol and diesel they claim is a more environmentally friendly choice than regular fuel – but is it possible for a highly-emitting fossil fuel to accurately be described like this?

Our reporting Orla Dwyer has taken a look at how petrol and diesel can be called ‘carbon neutral’?

EPA investigation

5. The environmental watchdog is set to investigate a complaint that State authorities have failed to protect Ireland’s protected raised bogs from illegal peat cutting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking action following a complaint made by Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) under the EU’s Environmental Liability Directive.

The 2 Johnnies

6. RTÉ has decided to reinstate The 2 Johnnies’ new slot on 2fm after it was taken off air while the broadcaster examined a breach of social media guidelines that involved repeating sexist comments.

Australian Prime Minister

7. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will carry on working in isolation at home as Australia’s east coast battles huge floods.

Morrison said he was suffering from “flu-like” symptoms after a PCR test came back positive yesterday.

Garda appeal

8. Gardaí are appealing for information about the theft of a nuclear gauge and other items that were taken from a van in Co Louth yesterday.