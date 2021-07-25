The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your Sunday.

Refused entry

1. In our main story – in collaboration with Noteworthy – advocates say they are concerned the low availability of accessible taxis is leading to reduced independence.

As part of the investigation, disabled people’s organisations and disability advocates raised the issue of access to taxis and their availability.

Noteworthy’s report reveals that over 70% of accessibility-related complaints received by the regulator of taxis since 2019 involved taxi drivers refusing to take guide and assistance dogs or wheelchair users.

Cork

2. A cyclist has died after a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Co. Cork yesterday.

The man was treated at the scene, but later died in hospital.

Olympics

3. There was lots of Irish action in the early hours of day two in Tokyo, with plenty of storylines – and a few medals.

If you need to catch up on the overnight action on day two of the Olympic Games, the daily Olympic Breakfast has you covered.

White-collar crime

4. A senior Garda leading Ireland’s fight against white collar crime has described as “crazy” the system currently in place to investigate firms suspected of engaging in questionable practices.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan told The Journal that his unit needs more gardaí, more resources and a united front with other enforcement agencies.

Covid-19

5. Public health officials yesterday confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health reported that 105 patients in hospital had tested positive with Covid-19. A total of 21 people in ICU have Covid-19.

Heatwave

6. “Irish temperature records will be broken in the coming years because we’re in a climate crisis,” according to Dr Darren Clarke, Environmental Geographer at DCU.

Northern Ireland’s all-time temperature record was broken multiple times, there were suggestions earlier this week that the island of Ireland’s 124-year-old record of 33.3 degrees could also fall, while the Republic recorded its first “tropical” night in 20 years.

Hot weather and temperatures above 30 degrees are more akin to what you’d expect in the south of Spain, but such conditions could soon become the norm here at the height of summer.

Antrim

7. Four children were rushed to hospital after a funfair ride collapsed in Co Antrim yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Planet Fun at Carrickfergus Harbour shortly before 6pm on Saturday after they received reports that a ride collapsed.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Accountability

8. Davy’s top brass can’t lose when there’s no accountability, according to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty.

Legislation to underpin individual accountability in the financial sector must be published without delay, he writes.

Less than five months since five of the executives involved in the transaction are set to reap €180 million from the sale of Davy to Bank of Ireland, announced just this week.

Within a five-month timeframe, the system has sent a strong signal to those in high finance – that if you break the rules, you can still come out on top, with individual accountability a concept so remote that you need not worry about it, writes Doherty.

Weather

9. It is the last of the warmer days today, unfortunately, with temperatures set to resume to more normal summer figures next week.

The good news is it is going to be very warm today with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees generally. but reaching up to 27 or 28 degrees in parts of the midlands. Don’t forget the sunscreen.