The 8 at 8: Monday

TikTok

1. In our lead story this morning, Brianna Parkins reports on how videos detailing a range of unproven and potentially dangerous ‘herbal abortion’ methods are becoming more common on TikTok.

Many clips have cited the US supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which removed federal protection for abortion and triggered bans on terminations in some states.

Experts who spoke to The Journal warned against using such medications or remedies for the purposes of terminating a pregnancy at home.

Housing

2. Short-term lets are set to face stricter regulation after Cabinet approved new controls.

The amendment is aimed at preventing short-term lets being advertised in rent pressure zones if they do not have planning permission.

Non-compliance would be an offence for both homeowner and the website advertising the property.

Ride sharing

3. A trove of leaked documents shed new light on Uber’s business practices, including lobbying of top political leaders.

The Guardian details how the files show how Emmanuel Macron aided Uber’s lobbying in France and how the company used ‘kill switches’ to hide data from police during raids.

One leaked email points towards Uber having an influence on the elements of Fine Gael’s 2016 election manifeso, The Irish Times reports.

Leadership contest

4. Former UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has added her name to the list of candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson.

The fine print of the contest will be ironed out by Conservative party backbenchers this evening, BBC News reports.

So far, 11 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Dáil majority

5. A no confidence motion in the Government looks set to fail after two TDs outside the coalition made clear they would not support it.

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh, who resigned the party whip last week, and independent TD Marc MacSharry, who quit Fianna Fáil last year, said they would vote against the Sinn Féin motion.

The motion, set to be voted on tomorrow, comes after the Government lost its majority in the Dáil.

School payments

6. An increase in the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance has been brought forward to next week.



The €100 increase was originally due to be introduced in August, but it will now be paid for next Monday, RTÉ News reports.

Ukraine

7. Rescuers are searching for survivors under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike which killed at least 15 people in the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar.

The attack comes as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over the Donbas region.

But though the region was under persistent shelling, Russian ground attacks were all but paused, the Ukrainian army general staff said yesterday.

Summer (at last)

8. The forecast is looking warm but mixed for the week ahead after a stunning day yesterday.

Sunday was officially the hottest day of the year so far, when temperatures hit 25.9°C at Shannon Airport.

Temperatures will remain generally warm, with 26°C expected today in Dublin, dipping slightly mid-week before creeping up again heading towards the weekend.

But you should still expect some rain and cloudy spells on many days this week – because, you know, Ireland.