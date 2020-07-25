This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 8:50 AM
38 minutes ago 2,263 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159650
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Inspections at Direct Provision centres this year discovered mould, fire hazards and damp as well as faulty fire alarms and poor sanitary provision. 

2. #PEDESTRIANISED: Pedestrianisation trials are being carried out in the Grafton Street area of Dublin this weekend. 

3. #CONSTRUCTION: A third construction site in Dublin has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of Covid-19. 

4. #COVID: Health officials confirmed yesterday evening that there have been no further deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland.

5. #WHITE HOUSE: Negotiations over a new Covid-19 rescue bill for the US were in flux yesterday as Republicans butted heads with Democrats and with each other.

6. #PORTLAND: Thousands of people joined another night of protests on the streets of Portland, hours after a US judge denied the state of Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions in the city

7. #JOHNSON: Boris Johnson has admitted the UK government could have handled the coronavirus outbreak “differently”.

8. #SPY: A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty in the US to working as an agent of China, the BBC has reported

9. #HUNGARY: Over 70 journalists and staff at Hungary’s top news site Index have resigned, accusing the government of attempting to destroy or tame their website, the BBC has reported

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

