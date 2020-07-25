The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DIRECT PROVISION: Inspections at Direct Provision centres this year discovered mould, fire hazards and damp as well as faulty fire alarms and poor sanitary provision.
2. #PEDESTRIANISED: Pedestrianisation trials are being carried out in the Grafton Street area of Dublin this weekend.
3. #CONSTRUCTION: A third construction site in Dublin has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.
4. #COVID: Health officials confirmed yesterday evening that there have been no further deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland.
5. #WHITE HOUSE: Negotiations over a new Covid-19 rescue bill for the US were in flux yesterday as Republicans butted heads with Democrats and with each other.
6. #PORTLAND: Thousands of people joined another night of protests on the streets of Portland, hours after a US judge denied the state of Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions in the city
7. #JOHNSON: Boris Johnson has admitted the UK government could have handled the coronavirus outbreak “differently”.
8. #SPY: A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty in the US to working as an agent of China, the BBC has reported.
9. #HUNGARY: Over 70 journalists and staff at Hungary’s top news site Index have resigned, accusing the government of attempting to destroy or tame their website, the BBC has reported.
