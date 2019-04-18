The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DISCRIMINATION AIB has been criticised after a woman claimed staff at a Dublin branch made an assumption about her race when she tried to set up an account.

2. #TIPPERARY A man in his 50s was killed in a road traffic collision on the N24 from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir last night.

3. #MADEIRA The death toll from a bus crash on the Portugese island of Madeira has risen to 29, after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.

4. #FAMILY HUBS Children have expressed feelings of sadness, confusion and anger at having to live in homeless family hubs, a new report to be published today will reveal.

5. #MEDIA DIVERSITY Ireland’s highly concentrated media ownership is the “single largest threat” to press freedom in the country, an international group has warned.

6. #ROCKET MAN North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has overseen the test-firing of a new tactical weapon with a “powerful warhead”, the country’s state media has reported.

7. #MULLER TIME A version of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election is set to be released to Congress today.

8. #FINE MARGINS Dublin City Council forfeited almost €90,000 in unpaid library fines in 2018 in an effort to boost memberships, newly released figures have shown.