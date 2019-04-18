This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Thursday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:57 AM
By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:57 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4597772
Image: Shutterstock/Epitavi
Image: Shutterstock/Epitavi

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DISCRIMINATION AIB has been criticised after a woman claimed staff at a Dublin branch made an assumption about her race when she tried to set up an account. 

2. #TIPPERARY A man in his 50s was killed in a road traffic collision on the N24 from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir last night. 

3. #MADEIRA The death toll from a bus crash on the Portugese island of Madeira has risen to 29, after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.

4. #FAMILY HUBS Children have expressed feelings of sadness, confusion and anger at having to live in homeless family hubs, a new report to be published today will reveal

5. #MEDIA DIVERSITY Ireland’s highly concentrated media ownership is the “single largest threat” to press freedom in the country, an international group has warned.

6. #ROCKET MAN North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has overseen the test-firing of a new tactical weapon with a “powerful warhead”, the country’s state media has reported.

7. #MULLER TIME A version of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election is set to be released to Congress today.

8. #FINE MARGINS Dublin City Council forfeited almost €90,000 in unpaid library fines in 2018 in an effort to boost memberships, newly released figures have shown.

