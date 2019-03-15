Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a substantial amount of cash along with 45 vehicles following search operations targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in Limerick.
- The family of an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin last month renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance.
- Firefighters were battling a huge blaze at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth this evening.
- Gardaí were invetigating how a baby suffered serious head injuries at a house in Tipperary.
- The DUP held talks with the British government about Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which is due for another House of Commons vote next week.
- Train services between Connolly and Pearse Stations were temporarily suspended after an incident where a truck struck a bridge on Amiens Street.
- Community gardaí attended local mosques provide support to the country’s Muslim community following the mass shootings in New Zealand.
- There were 207 fewer babies born in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter the previous year, CSO figures showed.
- A planned concert by singer Nicki Minaj was cancelled in the 3 Arena tonight as a result of “severe weather conditions”.
- A murder charge relating to the death of a man in Athy, Co Kildare last year was struck out because of a delay in presenting the complete book of evidence.
WORLD
#NEW ZEALAND: A total of 49 people were killed and many more injured in a mass shooting on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
#VETO: US president Donald Trump signed the first veto of his presidency, overriding a congressional resolution to secure emergency funds to build his wall on the US-Mexico border.
PARTING SHOT
Well, it’s the St Patrick’s Day weekend, Ireland’s big time to shine and show ourselves off the world. And wouldn’t ya know it – it’s going to be lashing rain on the day, with cold temperatures and hail and thunder forecast.
Not ideal.
