This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

49 killed in mosque shootings in New Zealand, thousands of students march in climate change protest – This evening’s top stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 15 Mar 2019, 9:02 PM
52 minutes ago 1,205 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4545770

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

download Students marching today to protest against the ongoing climate crisis. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a substantial amount of cash along with 45 vehicles following search operations targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in Limerick.
  • The family of an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin last month renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance.
  • Firefighters were battling a huge blaze at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth this evening. 
  • Gardaí were invetigating how a baby suffered serious head injuries at a house in Tipperary
  • The DUP held talks with the British government about Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which is due for another House of Commons vote next week.
  • Train services between Connolly and Pearse Stations were temporarily suspended after an incident where a truck struck a bridge on Amiens Street.
  • Community gardaí attended local mosques provide support to the country’s Muslim community following the mass shootings in New Zealand.
  • There were 207 fewer babies born in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same quarter the previous year, CSO figures showed. 
  • A planned concert by singer Nicki Minaj was cancelled in the 3 Arena tonight as a result of “severe weather conditions”. 
  • A murder charge relating to the death of a man in Athy, Co Kildare last year was struck out because of a delay in presenting the complete book of evidence. 

WORLD

New Zealand mosque shootings People taking part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner following the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA

#NEW ZEALAND: A total of 49 people were killed and many more injured in a mass shooting on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

#VETO: US president Donald Trump signed the first veto of his presidency, overriding a congressional resolution to secure emergency funds to build his wall on the US-Mexico border.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s the St Patrick’s Day weekend, Ireland’s big time to shine and show ourselves off the world. And wouldn’t ya know it – it’s going to be lashing rain on the day, with cold temperatures and hail and thunder forecast. 

Not ideal. 

1560-saint-patricks-parade_90505803 Source: Leah Farrell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train services resume in Dublin city after earlier collision where a truck hit a bridge
    113,199  48
    2
    		At least 49 people dead after mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques
    91,461  161
    3
    		Nicki Minaj's concert will NOT be rescheduled following today's last-minute cancellation
    67,283  62
    Fora
    1
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    465  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Way2Pay has been scooped up by EVO Payments to help schools go cashless
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		Liverpool face Porto and Man United meet Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals
    59,343  87
    2
    		As it happened: Wales U20 v Ireland U20, Grand Slam decider
    59,631  31
    3
    		Taylor moving the dial in USA whether critics like it or not
    28,371  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A debate over phone etiquette broke out after last night's episode of First Dates
    12,247  1
    2
    		Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicité has died, two years after the death of their mother... it's The Dredge
    6,953  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you draw the line when it comes to cheating in a relationship?
    5,522  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    GARDAí
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    LEO VARADKAR
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    New hope for Irish workers who could get access to thousands of US visas
    Trump on the Irish: 'They’re smart. They’re sharp. They’re great. And they’re brutal enemies!'
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    NEW ZEALAND
    New Zealand Prime Minister says country's gun laws will change following mosque terror attack
    New Zealand Prime Minister says country's gun laws will change following mosque terror attack
    'White-genocide theory' a core motivation for extreme far-right terrorists
    Diarmuid Martin expresses concern over 'anti-Islamic sentiments being expressed in social media in Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie