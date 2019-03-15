Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students marching today to protest against the ongoing climate crisis. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People taking part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner following the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA

#NEW ZEALAND: A total of 49 people were killed and many more injured in a mass shooting on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

#VETO: US president Donald Trump signed the first veto of his presidency, overriding a congressional resolution to secure emergency funds to build his wall on the US-Mexico border.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s the St Patrick’s Day weekend, Ireland’s big time to shine and show ourselves off the world. And wouldn’t ya know it – it’s going to be lashing rain on the day, with cold temperatures and hail and thunder forecast.

Not ideal.

Source: Leah Farrell