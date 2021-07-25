Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flesk Valley Rowing Clubs, competing in the first Offshore Beach Sprint Regatta in Ireland at Ballinskelligs Beach, Co.Kerry Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

WORLD

Republic of Ireland's Liam Jegou during the Canoe Slalom on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - He has progressed to the semi finals despite finding himself bottom of the rankings after the first run. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

#DR FAUCI: The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring Covid-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent Delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert has said.

#SORRY: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologised for suggesting that his nation should not “cower” from coronavirus in remarks that were branded insensitive by bereaved families and opposition MPs.

#CROATIA: A bus swerved off a major road and crashed in Croatia early this morning, killing 10 people and injuring at least 45 others, some of them seriously.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Skateboarding made its Olympics debut this year with Japanese street skateboarding star Yuto Horigome becoming the first-ever gold medalist in the sport during day two of the games.