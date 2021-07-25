#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Ballinskelligs Offshore Regatta1 Flesk Valley Rowing Clubs, competing in the first Offshore Beach Sprint Regatta in Ireland at Ballinskelligs Beach, Co.Kerry Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

  • Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that schools are expected to open fully as normal in September.
  • Public health officials confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. A total of 22 people in ICU have Covid-19 – up one from yesterday. 
  • The final regulations that legally allow for the new system for indoor dining are expected to be signed off by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly by the end of today. 
  • The operators of a Co Antrim funfair said the collapse of one of its rides yesterday was due to the “misuse of equipment” by teenagers on the attraction.
  • A young mother who drowned while saving her child who was in difficulty in the water was laid to rest following a funeral mass in Co Cavan this afternoon.
  • Over one million people in Northern Ireland are now fully vaccinated having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
  • A cyclist died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Co Cork. 
  • Over 70% of accessibility-related complaints received by the regulator of taxis since 2019 involved taxi drivers refusing to take guide and assistance dogs or wheelchair users.
  • A senior Garda leading Ireland’s fight against white-collar crime described as “crazy” the system currently in place to investigate firms suspected of engaging in questionable practices.

WORLD

tokyo-2020-olympic-games-day-two Republic of Ireland's Liam Jegou during the Canoe Slalom on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - He has progressed to the semi finals despite finding himself bottom of the rankings after the first run. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

#DR FAUCI: The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring Covid-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent Delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert has said.

#SORRY: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologised for suggesting that his nation should not “cower” from coronavirus in remarks that were branded insensitive by bereaved families and opposition MPs.

#CROATIA: A bus swerved off a major road and crashed in Croatia early this morning, killing 10 people and injuring at least 45 others, some of them seriously.

PARTING SHOT 

Skateboarding made its Olympics debut this year with Japanese street skateboarding star Yuto Horigome becoming the first-ever gold medalist in the sport during day two of the games. 

About the author:

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

