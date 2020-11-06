Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Scenes along the strand in Greystones, Co. Wicklow today. Source: Leon Farrell/Rolling News

WORLD

Surfers and paddleboarders enjoy the waves at Tynemouth, near North Shields, England. Source: PA

#US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.

#LIBEL: Johnny Depp said he has been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement” against him in his High Court libel case.

#BANNED: Twitter has suspended an account belonging to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

PARTING SHOT