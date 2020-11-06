Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed that a further eight people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, along with 499 new cases.
- Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar following controversy over the Tánaiste giving a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group last year.
- Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of the body of a man in a house in Phibsborough, Dublin 7.
- A teenager has been arrested in relation to the death of Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes.
- A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a homeless man in a Tallaght park.
- Gardaí have launched an appeal for a woman who went missing after she arrived in Dublin on a flight from London last Thursday.
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said Israel’s demolition of 80 Palestinian homes on Tuesday was a “brutal and violent act”.
- A high court judge has ordered the arrest of any person found in occupation of a Roscommon farm, which was the scene of a controversial eviction in 2018.
WORLD
#US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.
#LIBEL: Johnny Depp said he has been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement” against him in his High Court libel case.
#BANNED: Twitter has suspended an account belonging to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.
PARTING SHOT
