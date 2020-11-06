#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Friday 6 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
15 minutes ago 965 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5258424

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

002 Greystones Scenes along the strand in Greystones, Co. Wicklow today. Source: Leon Farrell/Rolling News

WORLD

autumn-weather-nov-6th-2020 Surfers and paddleboarders enjoy the waves at Tynemouth, near North Shields, England. Source: PA

#US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.

#LIBEL:  Johnny Depp said he has been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement” against him in his High Court libel case.

#BANNED: Twitter has suspended an account belonging to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

PARTING SHOT 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie