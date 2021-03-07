#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 7:56 PM
13 minutes ago 503 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5374652

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 8 Trocaire homemade Lent boxes Siblings Thomas (3) and Liadh Fallon (5) at Griffith Park, Drumcondra launching Trócaire’s annual Lenten Appeal by designing their own Trócaire box Source: Mark Stedman

  • Health officials confirmed a further three people with Covid-19 had died and 525 new cases of the virus in Ireland. 
  • People between the ages of 19 to 69 with serious illnesses will start receiving vaccinations this week, HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed.
  • President Michael D Higgins signed into law the legislation to bring in mandatory quarantine in a designated facility for certain passengers entering the country. 
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney urged Iran to come back to the table on a landmark nuclear deal during a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.
  • Arlene Foster called for the “disastrous” Northern Ireland Protocol to be dismantled.
  • A man in his 40s died after his car collided with a wall on the Skerries to Lusk Road in Milverton, Co Dublin. 
  • Three men arrested after a woman and a man were injured during a shooting incident in Dublin yesterday were released without charge. A fourth man who was arrested remains in custody. 
  • Former Justice Minister Nora Owens said she does not believe the public would be “thankful” if a new minister were to be appointed to replace the current Justice Minister when she has her baby.
  • The reopening of a payment fund for those bereaved in Northern Ireland’s troubled past was warmly welcomed.

INTERNATIONAL

commonwealth-day-2021 Queen Elizabeth II stressed the importance of staying in touch with family and friends during “testing times” in a message broadcast on television just hours ahead of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. Source: PA

#RIP: French billionaire and politician Olivier Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash in northern France.

#BURQA BAN: Swiss voters narrowly backed banning full facial coverings in public places, despite women in Islamic full-face veils being an exceptionally rare sight in Swiss streets.

#REOPENING: Israel took another step towards post-pandemic normality, opening restaurants, bars and cafes to vaccinated “green pass” holders, with about 40% of the population fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Celebrated Irish author Edna O’Brien has been appointed a Commander in France’s “Ordre des Arts et Lettres”, entering the exclusive ranks of those awarded the nation’s highest cultural distinction.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie