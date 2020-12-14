#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 14 Dec 2020, 8:45 PM
59 minutes ago 2,417 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299903

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

136Christmas Shopping Shoppings on Dublin's Grafton Street Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The Department of Health has reported 264 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Over 300,000 people will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, at a cost of €89.96 million.
  • The government is monitoring the uptick in Covid-19 cases yesterday, however sources state they don’t expect new restrictions to be imposed before Christmas.
  • The Taoiseach has said there will be “limited volumes” of Covid-19 vaccine in January and February.
  • A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for nine counties
  • A woman who stole her elderly friend’s bank card while visiting her in hospital and stole more than €2,700 from the victim over three months has been jailed.
  • Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a serious assault the occured at a takeaway store in the Square Tallaght.
  • The president of GMIT has apologised for a “data breach” after two lecturers were recorded making remarks about students at the college as they discussed grades during a video call. 
  • The Green Party is expected to seek postponement of a Dáil vote on a controversial free trade agreement in order to allow for a full debate at a later date.

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-dec-14th-2020 Dog walkers on Blyth Beach in Northumberland Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#BREXIT: Downing Street has said a no-deal Brexit was a “possible” outcome from the EU trade talks.

#COVID: A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougher restrictions were imposed in London.

#VACCINE: A nurse in New York has become the first person in the United States to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent a letter to Adam King, the six-year-old boy who warmed people’s hearts with his “virtual hug”.

In his letter, Martin wrote: “In my speech to the country on Friday night, I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that, just a few hours later, the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show.

Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie