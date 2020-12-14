Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health has reported 264 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Over 300,000 people will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, at a cost of €89.96 million.
- The government is monitoring the uptick in Covid-19 cases yesterday, however sources state they don’t expect new restrictions to be imposed before Christmas.
- The Taoiseach has said there will be “limited volumes” of Covid-19 vaccine in January and February.
- A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for nine counties.
- A woman who stole her elderly friend’s bank card while visiting her in hospital and stole more than €2,700 from the victim over three months has been jailed.
- Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a serious assault the occured at a takeaway store in the Square Tallaght.
- The president of GMIT has apologised for a “data breach” after two lecturers were recorded making remarks about students at the college as they discussed grades during a video call.
- The Green Party is expected to seek postponement of a Dáil vote on a controversial free trade agreement in order to allow for a full debate at a later date.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Downing Street has said a no-deal Brexit was a “possible” outcome from the EU trade talks.
#COVID: A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougher restrictions were imposed in London.
#VACCINE: A nurse in New York has become the first person in the United States to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
PARTING SHOT
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent a letter to Adam King, the six-year-old boy who warmed people’s hearts with his “virtual hug”.
In his letter, Martin wrote: “In my speech to the country on Friday night, I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid.
“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that, just a few hours later, the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show.
Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.
Thank you SO MUCH to our Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD for the lovely letter he sent to Adam! The kindest words and the highest of honours. The whole family were very proud and humbled to receive it #virtualhug #adamsvirtualhug pic.twitter.com/HwDBMCoHsp— AdventuresWAD (@AdventuresWAD) December 13, 2020
