Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Shoppings on Dublin's Grafton Street Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Dog walkers on Blyth Beach in Northumberland Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#BREXIT: Downing Street has said a no-deal Brexit was a “possible” outcome from the EU trade talks.

#COVID: A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougher restrictions were imposed in London.

#VACCINE: A nurse in New York has become the first person in the United States to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent a letter to Adam King, the six-year-old boy who warmed people’s hearts with his “virtual hug”.

In his letter, Martin wrote: “In my speech to the country on Friday night, I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid.

“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that, just a few hours later, the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show.

Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.