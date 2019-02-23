Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A young girl is in a critical condition in hospital after getting trapped under a capsized boat in Limerick.
- Search teams combed large areas of north Dublin in search of missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson.
- It emerged how gardaí and the PSNI fear there are dozens of dissident republican weapons caches dotted along the border region.
- A man died after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Westmeath.
- A new opinion poll found that support for Sinn Féin has surged in recent weeks.
- The family of missing Esra Uyrun made a new appeal for information eight years after her disappearance.
- Over 1,300 drivers were caught breaking red lights on a section of the Luas red line in just 18 months.
- Commuters were warned of train disruptions at a number of busy stations this weekend.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Police in London appealed for information following the murder of a man in the Wood Green area of north London last night.
#INDIA: Nearly 100 people died after drinking toxic alcohol in India.
#USA: Guitarist Peter Frampton revealed he is battling an incurable muscle disease.
PARTING SHOT
It’s awards season over in the US. While many actors dream of winning an academy award, there’s one gong they’d rather not receive and that’s the Razzie – a competition which hands out prizes for Worst Movie/Worst Actor etc.
The Razzies’ crosshairs were squarely on Holmes & Watson this year.
It nabbed not only the Worst Picture award but also a Worst Supporting Actor prize for John C Reilly, a Worst Actor nomination for Will Ferrell, a Worst Screen Combo for the two of them (for “trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters”), a Worst Director award for Etan Cohen, and a Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel prize for the film.
Not ideal.
