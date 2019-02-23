Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Posters of Jon Jonsson who has been missing since 11am on 9th Feburary 2019 Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Opposition supporters converge in front of La Carlota military base urging soldiers to join their fight and allow the entry of U.S. humanitarian aid, in Caracas, Venezuela. Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: Police in London appealed for information following the murder of a man in the Wood Green area of north London last night.

#INDIA: Nearly 100 people died after drinking toxic alcohol in India.

#USA: Guitarist Peter Frampton revealed he is battling an incurable muscle disease.

PARTING SHOT

It’s awards season over in the US. While many actors dream of winning an academy award, there’s one gong they’d rather not receive and that’s the Razzie – a competition which hands out prizes for Worst Movie/Worst Actor etc.

The Razzies’ crosshairs were squarely on Holmes & Watson this year.

It nabbed not only the Worst Picture award but also a Worst Supporting Actor prize for John C Reilly, a Worst Actor nomination for Will Ferrell, a Worst Screen Combo for the two of them (for “trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters”), a Worst Director award for Etan Cohen, and a Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel prize for the film.

Not ideal.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images