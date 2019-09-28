Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dublin this afternoon for the March for Choice, which has been organised by pro-choice groups.
- A man has been charged following a major drug seizure in west Dublin yesterday.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 14 counties.
- Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw an intending Luas passenger restrained on the ground for several minutes by staff members from the private firm tasked with providing security on the Luas system.
- Police in Antrim have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman travelling on a minibus died after the vehicle braked suddenly.
- A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court in relation to the murder of fitness instructor John Gibson in September 2017.
- A man his 20s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork early this morning.
- A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in Co Cavan.
- 20% of people in Ireland said they do not support the climate strikes held recently by students around the country.
INTERNATIONAL
#MURDER: Two teen murder suspects in Canada admitted in videos recorded on the run to killing an Australian man, his American girlfriend and a professor.
#BORIS: British prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with an American businesswoman.
#BREXIT: Labour remains determined to cut off the prospect of a no-deal Brexit before pressing for a general election, Jeremy Corbyn has said.
PARTING SHOT
A man dubbed as the French Spiderman, Alain Robert, for his exploits in climbing buildings around the world, has been arrested in the German city of Frankfurt today after scaling the Skyper tower.
Robert (57) reached the top of the 154-metre, 42-floor building in just half an hour – without permission nor safety equipment – causing passersby to stop, stare and take photos.Source: Guardian News/YouTube
