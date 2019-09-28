Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters during today's March for Choice in Dublin Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking during a visit to Chingford Source: Gareth Fuller via PA Images

#MURDER: Two teen murder suspects in Canada admitted in videos recorded on the run to killing an Australian man, his American girlfriend and a professor.

#BORIS: British prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with an American businesswoman.

#BREXIT: Labour remains determined to cut off the prospect of a no-deal Brexit before pressing for a general election, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

PARTING SHOT

A man dubbed as the French Spiderman, Alain Robert, for his exploits in climbing buildings around the world, has been arrested in the German city of Frankfurt today after scaling the Skyper tower.

Robert (57) reached the top of the 154-metre, 42-floor building in just half an hour – without permission nor safety equipment – causing passersby to stop, stare and take photos.