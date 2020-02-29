Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy at a meeting of the national emergency coordination group today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Blue Rebels lead hundreds of people in the Blue Wave parade, organised by Extinction Rebellion, through Glasgow city centre. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: Covid-19 was passed on within the UK for the first time as the total number of cases there rose to 23.

#YES MINISTER: A top UK civil servant resigned and accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of a “vicious” campaign against him.

#CESAR AWARDS: There were walkouts at the French Oscars after Roman Polanski won best director.

PARTING SHOT

The first baby born at the National Maternity Hospital on Leap Day 29 February was Jenson Murphy.

Both mum Nicole and baby Jenson are doing well.

Nicole said: “We feel such happiness and gratefulness to have Jenson here three weeks early… we couldn’t be happier today.”