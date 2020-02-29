Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Residents of Clare and Galway were advised to stay indoors as Storm Jorge arrived to batter the west coast of the country.
- Three people were killed in a road crash in Louth.
- A man in his 20s died after he was struck by an articulated lorry in Monaghan.
- Dredging the Shannon would “ease flooding in some areas and make it worse in others”.
- Gardaí attended the scene of an overturned truck in Galway amidst the Red warning.
- Mary Lou McDonald warned the Green Party that going in with FF and FG would be a ‘mistake’.
- There was a scramble for antivenom in Dublin after a man was bitten by a venomous snake.
- Repairs to the roof of Dublin’s Pearse Station caused disruption to Irish Rail users this weekend.
INTERNATIONAL
#CORONAVIRUS: Covid-19 was passed on within the UK for the first time as the total number of cases there rose to 23.
#YES MINISTER: A top UK civil servant resigned and accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of a “vicious” campaign against him.
#CESAR AWARDS: There were walkouts at the French Oscars after Roman Polanski won best director.
PARTING SHOT
The first baby born at the National Maternity Hospital on Leap Day 29 February was Jenson Murphy.
Both mum Nicole and baby Jenson are doing well.
Nicole said: “We feel such happiness and gratefulness to have Jenson here three weeks early… we couldn’t be happier today.”
COMMENTS