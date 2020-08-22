Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People participate in a ceremony to open Ireland’s first Hindu temple in Walkinstown, Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Paddle steamer Waverley passes Dumbarton Rock as it makes its way along the River Clyde after departing from Glasgow for a cruise as it resumes sailings following the coronavirus lockdown Source: Andrew Milligan via PA Images

#SENTENCED: An ex-California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

#RUSSIA: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has arrived in Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital

#POST: New US postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or address other agency cuts made since he took over in June before the country’s election.

#CALIFORNIA: Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California have spread to become some of the largest in the state’s history.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

Victor, the UK’s oldest polar bear, has died aged 22.

The BBC reported that during his life, which was all spent in captivity, the bear fathered 13 cubs and is survived by his grandchildren around the world.