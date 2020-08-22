Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that two further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Four people have been arrested in relation to ongoing protests in Dublin.
- A female inmate has become the first prisoner in Ireland to be diagnosed with Covid-19.
- The highest number of Covid-19 tests completed in a single day in Ireland was recorded yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.
- The president of the Oireachtas Golf Society has apologised “unreservedly” for the hurt caused by a dinner attended by 81 people in Clifden earlier this week.
- Eight PSNI officers in Antrim Station have tested positive for Covid-19.
- A 62-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
- The National Transport Authority has allocated €55 million to 547 projects in 11 counties to support pedestrian and cyclist movement.
- The long-awaited report from judges on the awards made in personal injury claims should lead to an “immediate impact” on insurance claims and premiums, advocates have said.
INTERNATIONAL
#SENTENCED: An ex-California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
#RUSSIA: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has arrived in Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital
#POST: New US postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or address other agency cuts made since he took over in June before the country’s election.
#CALIFORNIA: Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California have spread to become some of the largest in the state’s history.
PARTING SHOT
Victor, the UK’s oldest polar bear, has died aged 22.
The BBC reported that during his life, which was all spent in captivity, the bear fathered 13 cubs and is survived by his grandchildren around the world.
