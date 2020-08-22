This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,012 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182953

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

hindu temple 33 People participate in a ceremony to open Ireland’s first Hindu temple in Walkinstown, Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that two further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • Four people have been arrested in relation to ongoing protests in Dublin. 
  • A female inmate has become the first prisoner in Ireland to be diagnosed with Covid-19.
  • The highest number of Covid-19 tests completed in a single day in Ireland was recorded yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said. 
  • The president of the Oireachtas Golf Society has apologised “unreservedly” for the hurt caused by a dinner attended by 81 people in Clifden earlier this week.
  • Eight PSNI officers in Antrim Station have tested positive for Covid-19. 
  • A 62-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
  • The National Transport Authority has allocated €55 million to 547 projects in 11 counties to support pedestrian and cyclist movement. 
  • The long-awaited report from judges on the awards made in personal injury claims should lead to an “immediate impact” on insurance claims and premiums, advocates have said. 

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-sat-aug-22-2020 The Paddle steamer Waverley passes Dumbarton Rock as it makes its way along the River Clyde after departing from Glasgow for a cruise as it resumes sailings following the coronavirus lockdown Source: Andrew Milligan via PA Images

#SENTENCED: An ex-California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

#RUSSIA: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has arrived in Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital 

#POST: New US postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or address other agency cuts made since he took over in June before the country’s election. 

#CALIFORNIA: Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California have spread to become some of the largest in the state’s history.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

victor-the-polar-bear-death Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

Victor, the UK’s oldest polar bear, has died aged 22.

The BBC reported that during his life, which was all spent in captivity, the bear fathered 13 cubs and is survived by his grandchildren around the world.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie