Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald leaving the RTÉ studios following an interview with Radio One's This Week Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Belarusian opposition supporters with old Belarusian flags rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus Source: Evgeniy Maloletka via PA Images

#BELARUS: Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Belarus today calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

#TIKTOK: TikTok has said it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.

#COVID: South Korea has ramped up coronavirus restrictions today to try to contain a growing outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Gary MacMahon/PA Images

Ireland’s only surviving wooden cargo sailing boat revived a tradition lost a century ago when it embarked on a series of wind-powered supply trips to islands off the south and west coasts today.

The Ilen, which was built in Baltimore in West Cork in 1926, is Ireland’s last wooden cargo vessel with a hold, and heir to a centuries-old trading tradition which is now being revived worldwide as an eco-friendly sustainable alternative to powered freight.