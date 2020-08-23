Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- No further people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.
- Phil Hogan has said he apologises “fully and unreservedly” for attending the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner earlier this week.
- Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings set to come into effect on Tuesday.
- The Dáil is to be recalled at the start of September following opposition demands for the house to return to deal with the response to the coronavirus crisis.
- Three people have been hospitalised following a serious road crash in Cork.
- Gardaí have seized 32 dogs that are believed to have been stolen following searches at Stockhole, Cloghran in Swords in north Dublin yesterday.
- Two men are due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to burglaries and thefts in Limerick City.
- Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA.
INTERNATIONAL
#BELARUS: Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Belarus today calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.
#TIKTOK: TikTok has said it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.
#COVID: South Korea has ramped up coronavirus restrictions today to try to contain a growing outbreak.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland’s only surviving wooden cargo sailing boat revived a tradition lost a century ago when it embarked on a series of wind-powered supply trips to islands off the south and west coasts today.
The Ilen, which was built in Baltimore in West Cork in 1926, is Ireland’s last wooden cargo vessel with a hold, and heir to a centuries-old trading tradition which is now being revived worldwide as an eco-friendly sustainable alternative to powered freight.
