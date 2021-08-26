Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomes Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic at Government Buildings today. Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul today. Source: Nillab Burhan

#KABUL AIRPORT: At least 12 US troops and dozens of other people were killed in two suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport by Islamic State militants.

#MENDY: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was charged with rape and sexual assault, UK police said.

#RON JEREMY: Adult film star Ron Jeremy was formally charged with the rape or sexual assault of 21 women and girls, US prosecutors said.

PARTING SHOT

To those who’ve said I’m the calmest gold medal winner they’ve ever seen…



I’m currently sitting in the food hall by myself having a little cry.



It’s finally sinking in.



Some dreams do come true 🥇



2008 - 6th

2021 - 1st



Thank you for all the support x pic.twitter.com/ZvAu4QKC4S — Ellen Keane 💜 (@keane_ellen) August 26, 2021

In an emotional Twitter update, Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane harked back to earlier in her career and paid tribute to all those who supported her along the way.