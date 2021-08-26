#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 813 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5532858

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

macron Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomes Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic at Government Buildings today. Source: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

afghanistan Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul today. Source: Nillab Burhan

#KABUL AIRPORT: At least 12 US troops and dozens of other people were killed in two suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport by Islamic State militants.

#MENDY: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was charged with rape and sexual assault, UK police said.

#RON JEREMY: Adult film star Ron Jeremy was formally charged with the rape or sexual assault of 21 women and girls, US prosecutors said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

In an emotional Twitter update, Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane harked back to earlier in her career and paid tribute to all those who supported her along the way.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie