Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- French President Emmanuel Macron was in Ireland for an official visit.
- During the visit Macron said he is “not putting pressure” on Ireland over its corporation tax rate.
- The Irish evacuation mission from Kabul Airport ended. A total of 36 people were evacuated but around 60 Irish citizens and their families remain in Afghanistan.
- Swimmer Ellen Keane put in a stunning performance to clinch gold at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
- 1,866 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics will be opened up to children aged over 12 this weekend.
- The charities regulator appointed inspectors to carry out an investigation into BirdWatch Ireland.
- Four people were arrested in relation to a cash-in-transit robbery in Crumlin earlier this year.
INTERNATIONAL
#KABUL AIRPORT: At least 12 US troops and dozens of other people were killed in two suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport by Islamic State militants.
#MENDY: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was charged with rape and sexual assault, UK police said.
#RON JEREMY: Adult film star Ron Jeremy was formally charged with the rape or sexual assault of 21 women and girls, US prosecutors said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
To those who’ve said I’m the calmest gold medal winner they’ve ever seen…— Ellen Keane 💜 (@keane_ellen) August 26, 2021
I’m currently sitting in the food hall by myself having a little cry.
It’s finally sinking in.
Some dreams do come true 🥇
2008 - 6th
2021 - 1st
Thank you for all the support x pic.twitter.com/ZvAu4QKC4S
In an emotional Twitter update, Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane harked back to earlier in her career and paid tribute to all those who supported her along the way.
COMMENTS