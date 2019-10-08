Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe holding budget day documents at Government Buildings in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

Police remove demonstrators during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Westminster, London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: A leading toilet paper manufacturer said that Britain’s supplies ’will not withstand’ a no-deal Brexit.

#PROROUGED: The UK Parliament will be prorogued from tonight, after the queen approved another suspension of the House of Commons this afternoon.

#BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a “stupid blame game”.

PARTING SHOT

Source: City Hall Pichucalco

Ever feel sorry for politicians and their hectic schedules? Ya, me neither. Well one savvy Mayor in southern Mexico has found a novel way of cutting down his work load.

The solution? Sending a cardboard cutout of himself to events he couldn’t get to.

Moisés Aguilar Torres is the Mayor of the town of Pichucalco in Chiapas but if he applies this ingenuity to all his political endeavours who knows where he could end up?