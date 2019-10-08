This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

All the news from Budget 2020, Extinction Rebellion continues in Dublin and prorogation in the UK… here’s all of today’s top stories

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3834 Budget day_90581952 Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe holding budget day documents at Government Buildings in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe unveiled his “no surprises” budgetHere are all the main points you need to know.
  • Petrol and diesel prices will rise from midnight following an increase in the carbon tax.
  • Reacting to the budget, rank-and-file Gardaí accused the government of building its garda reform plan “on quicksand”.
  • Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson spoke by phone and hope to meet this week.
  • A 30 cent increase to the minimum wage has been deferred due to threat on no-deal Brexit.
  • Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a sit-in on the road outside the Dáil.
  • Ulster Bank agreed terms for the sale of an €800 million mortgage portfolio to Pepper Finance.
  • Warnings were issued after research found that defective tyres are a factor in an average of 14 roads deaths per year.
  • A former professional footballer was convicted of assault following a “dangerous” tackle in a five-a-side game.

WORLD

extinction-rebellion-protests Police remove demonstrators during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Westminster, London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: A leading toilet paper manufacturer said that Britain’s supplies ’will not withstand’ a no-deal Brexit.

#PROROUGED: The UK Parliament will be prorogued from tonight, after the queen approved another suspension of the House of Commons this afternoon.

#BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a “stupid blame game”.

PARTING SHOT

mexico Source: City Hall Pichucalco

Ever feel sorry for politicians and their hectic schedules? Ya, me neither. Well one savvy Mayor in southern Mexico has found a novel way of cutting down his work load.

The solution? Sending a cardboard cutout of himself to events he couldn’t get to.

Moisés Aguilar Torres is the Mayor of the town of Pichucalco in Chiapas but if he applies this ingenuity to all his political endeavours who knows where he could end up?

Ceimin Burke
