Tuesday 30 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 9:00 PM
Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 9:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5853491

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

0257 Weather pictures People enjoying the sun in St Stephen's Green in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

monsoon-rain-causes-flooding-in-pakistan Mounds of garlic that were damaged in torrential rains dry on a roadside in Karachi, Pakistan. Source: PPI

#PAKISTAN: The UN and the Pakistani government launched an emergency appeal for €160 million to help those hardest hit by the devastating floods in the country.

#MISSISSIPPI: Officials in the US state of Mississippi declared a health emergency today after historic flooding damaged treatment systems and left 180,000 people in the state capital Jackson without safe drinking water.

#BORIS: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in Downing Street.

PARTING SHOT

Over the past few months at our investigative platform Noteworthy, we have examined the companies associated with religious congregations and found that those involved in historic abuse have sold over 75 properties worth a total of over €90 million since 2016. 

In HOLY LANDNoteworthy editor Maria Delaney and business reporter Ian Curran reveal details of millions worth of property sales, show who sold what and attempt to find out where the money went. 

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with Delaney about the investigation’s findings.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

