Wednesday 11 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tallaght stabbing 004 Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing of a man aged 25 that occurred yesterday evening at Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the fatal stabbing of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght last night.
  • The HSE is to offer a second way to trace the close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases with a new online portal.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,819 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital says restrictions at the facility could be eased if more patients and their partners were vaccinated.
  • A Status Yellow warning has been issued for eight counties along the west coast tomorrow as gusts of up to 90km/per hour are forecast.
  • People are being urged to keep their distance from an Arctic walrus off the coast of West Cork following a surge in sightseeing.
  • A High Court judge said she cannot determine at this stage if 1,100 disputed documents relating to its former FAI CEO John Delaney can be used as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
  • A man charged with the attempted murder of a man who was shot and wounded in Limerick told gardaí last night that he “didn’t do it”, a court has heard. 

INTERNATIONAL

rome-italy-10th-aug-2021-tourists-queuing-to-enter-colosseum-in-rome-on-a-hot-summer-day-photo-by-matteo-nardonepacific-press-credit-pacific-press-media-production-corp-alamy-live-news Tourists queuing to enter Colosseum in Rome on a hot summer day Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#COMPLAINTS: The UK’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom has received 24,763 complaints about an episode of the reality series Love Island that aired last Friday.

#SPY: A British Embassy employee in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said.

#AFGHANISTAN: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif today to rally his beleaguered forces as Taliban forces continuing to capture cities across the country.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park today announced the birth of three critically endangered black and white ruffed lemur babies to mother Cloud and dad Paraic.

The wildlife park is calling on the public to help name the three youngsters via an online form on its blog here.

DK10082021 FOTA 119 One of the three new baby Black and White Ruffed Lemurs recently born in Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork Source: Darragh Kane Photography

