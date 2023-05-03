Advertisement

Wednesday 3 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Screenshot 2023-05-03 201214 Niall Carson / PA Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Shannon Airport in Co Clare Niall Carson / PA / PA

  • It is a priority of Government to get the new pension enrolment system “up and running”, according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys. 
  • Several Irish supermarket chains are to lower the price of their own-brand butter, following reductions in the price of own-brand milk last week.
  • Former US president Donald Trump has landed at Shannon Airport ahead of his private visit to his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare.
  • Singer Christy Moore has read out a pen portrait of a teenager killed in the Stardust fire at today’s inquest hearing
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has responded to a question about Niall Collins TD by suggesting that Paul Murphy TD should answer Dáil questions about the controversial 2014 Jobstown protest.
  • A former GP has received a fully-suspended sentence of one year’s imprisonment for the possession and distribution of child pornography.
  • A woman has been arrested after a man received a number of stab wounds in a “serious assault” in Dublin city this morning.
  • A longstanding construction group has been called on to clarify what the future holds for its workers, after a provisional liquidator was appointed to oversee two of its companies.
  • Residents have objected to a liquor licence to serve alcoholic drinks at next month’s concerts at Dublin’s Malahide Castle

INTERNATIONAL

people-light-candles-near-the-vladislav-ribnikar-school-in-belgrade-serbia-wednesday-may-3-2023-a-13-year-old-who-opened-fire-wednesday-at-his-school-in-serbias-capital-drew-sketches-of-classroo Alamy Stock Photo People light candles near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia where a 13-year-old opened fire today Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA: Russia has said it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian ‘terrorist assassination attempt’.

#BELGRADE: Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in Belgrade today, officials said.

#MAFIA: Police across Europe launched a vast, coordinated operation against Italy’s notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia today, arresting more than 130 people and seizing millions of euros in dozens of searches.

PARTING SHOT

Revolut has become ubiquitous in Irish society.

What was a payments app has now evolved into a fully-fledged bank, and appears ready to threaten the established brick-and-mortar companies.

But are customers sold? Will more people prefer the perceived security of a bank down the road rather than an app on their phone? And is it only a matter of time before legacy banks pull their socks up and improve their digital offering?

Joining The Explainer podcast this week is Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to discuss what’s next for Revolut – is it on track to dominate Irish banking, or will it remain nothing more than a handy app for splitting a bill? Should we start to view it as a traditional bank? And what do the latest changes mean for its customers?


The Explainer / SoundCloud

