Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Niall Carson / PA Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Shannon Airport in Co Clare Niall Carson / PA / PA

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo People light candles near the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia where a 13-year-old opened fire today Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA: Russia has said it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian ‘terrorist assassination attempt’.

#BELGRADE: Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in Belgrade today, officials said.

Advertisement

#MAFIA: Police across Europe launched a vast, coordinated operation against Italy’s notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia today, arresting more than 130 people and seizing millions of euros in dozens of searches.

PARTING SHOT

Revolut has become ubiquitous in Irish society.

What was a payments app has now evolved into a fully-fledged bank, and appears ready to threaten the established brick-and-mortar companies.

But are customers sold? Will more people prefer the perceived security of a bank down the road rather than an app on their phone? And is it only a matter of time before legacy banks pull their socks up and improve their digital offering?

Joining The Explainer podcast this week is Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to discuss what’s next for Revolut – is it on track to dominate Irish banking, or will it remain nothing more than a handy app for splitting a bill? Should we start to view it as a traditional bank? And what do the latest changes mean for its customers?

The Explainer / SoundCloud