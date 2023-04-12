Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY A toddler gazes at US president Joe Biden during his visit to Dublin Airport Fire Station this afternoon. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international leaders to act. Alamy Stock Photo

#WAR CRIMES Ukraine launched an investigation into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

#CORONATION Prince Harry is to attend his father King Charles’ coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle will not attend the event, Buckingham Palace has announced.

#AIR STRIKE Myanmar’s ruling Junta confirmed that it carried out an air strike on a village in which dozens of people were reported killed, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and Western powers.

Advertisement

#BIRD FLU A woman died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday – the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.

#TWITTER Elon Musk said Twitter laid off “nearly 8,000″ employees since he took over as CEO of the company in October 2022, in an interview with the BBC.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell US President Joe Biden arriving at Dublin Airport on Air Force One Leah Farrell

The Joe Biden Show is in full swing, but what about our own presidents?

Of course, the President of Ireland tends to be a good bit more accessible than the President of the United States.

So in our daily poll, we wanted to know if you’ve ever met the President of Ireland (they need not have been president when you met them).

Take part in our poll here, or see how others have voted.