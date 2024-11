NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Imelda May at a special Winter in Dublin event. As part of the opening week of Winter in Dublin, Fáilte Ireland collaborated with the storytelling collective Seanchoíche to present the ‘My Love For Dublin’, headlined by Imelda May.

INTERNATIONAL

A person dressed as Spiderman holds a Trump flag in Washington DC Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US ELECTION: Donald Trump won the US presidential election, and here are his big plans for his presidency – at home and abroad.

#WHITE HOUSE: Elon Musk’s key role in Trump’s campaign may earn him a seat at the White House table.

#CONGRATS: Netanyahu and Zelenskyy were among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory.

#FLORIDA: Voters in six US states have approved measures to protect or expand abortion rights, but Florida failed to add abortion rights to its state constitution.

#SPAIN: There are still 89 people missing in the Valencia flood disaster as the Spanish government has pledged an €10.6 billion aid package.

PARTING SHOT

The moon visible over Earth's atmosphere. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Have you ever looked up to the sky and thought, ‘I would love to go to outer space’?

Well, for popstar Olivia Rodrigo, this is a “red flag”.

In a recent interview with Netflix, the US pop singer said that when she’s on a first date she always asks if they would want to go to space. If they say yes, she doesn’t date them.

“I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself,” she added.

So in today’s poll we wanted to know: Would you like to go to space?

Take part in our poll here, or see how others have been voting.