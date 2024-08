EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Coldplay fans ahead of the concert in Croke Park this evening Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Medical manufacturing company Cardinal Health told staff its Co Offaly plant will close in 2026, with more than 300 workers to be made redundant during the first phase of the closure in the coming months.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said that two years of free early-childhood education should be a legal right for every child.

The Irish government is set to support a recommendation from the EU’s Foreign Affairs Commissioner to impose further EU sanctions on Israel.

on Israel. A Dublin primary school has intervened in the case of a child who was moved to a former hotel for people seeking international protection in Co Tipperary, expressing fears that the child’s relocation could set her back “academically and emotionally”.

could set her back “academically and emotionally”. Gardaí believe an innocent father of three was shot dead as he worked on a building site on the orders of a dangerous criminal because of a pub row a number of years before , The Journal has learned.

, The Journal has learned. Plans for student accommodation in Limerick have been blocked due to fears of a negative impact on the area’s historical and architectural character.

in Limerick have been blocked due to fears of a negative impact on the area’s historical and architectural character. Fota Wildlife Park warned customers that their financial information may have been compromised in a cyber attack.

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Keir Starmer Alamy Alamy

#GAZA Israel agreed to at least three days of “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to allow for polio vaccines to be administered.

#US Two teenagers were arrested by Kansas City police after an Irish man working as a chef was shot dead outside of his restaurant.

#UK Keir Starmer said the British government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.

PARTING SHOT

Some movie news items this evening: Kneecap’s film is set to cross the €1 million milestone at the Box Office today and Barry Keoghan was announced as an addition to the cast of the forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie.