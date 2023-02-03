Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie A sunset in the Phoenix Park Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

ABACA / PA IMAGES European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ABACA / PA IMAGES / PA IMAGES

#US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a Chinese balloon flying over sensitive American sites.

#UKRAINE EU officials travelled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a high-level summit.

#RIP Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at age 88.

PARTING SHOT

Six artists will compete on The Late Late Show this evening for the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in May.

Reporter Carl Kinsella visited RTÉ Studios for a sneak preview – here’s what he saw (and heard).