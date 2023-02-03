Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
501
0
24 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Phoenix Park Sunset 003 (1) Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie A sunset in the Phoenix Park Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

screenshot.1675458575.20014 ABACA / PA IMAGES European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ABACA / PA IMAGES / PA IMAGES

#US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a Chinese balloon flying over sensitive American sites.

#UKRAINE EU officials travelled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a high-level summit.

#RIP Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at age 88

PARTING SHOT

Six artists will compete on The Late Late Show this evening for the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in May.

Reporter Carl Kinsella visited RTÉ Studios for a sneak preview – here’s what he saw (and heard).

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     