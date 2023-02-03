Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a Chinese balloon flying over sensitive American sites.
#UKRAINE EU officials travelled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a high-level summit.
#RIP Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne died at age 88.
Six artists will compete on The Late Late Show this evening for the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision in May.
Reporter Carl Kinsella visited RTÉ Studios for a sneak preview – here’s what he saw (and heard).
