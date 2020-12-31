Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A deserted Temple Bar on New Year's Eve 2020. Source: Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Frost covering a grassy bank in Bristol this morning. Source: PA

#TRANSITION ENDED: Brexit becomes a reality tonight as Britain leaves Europe’s customs union and single market.

#DEAL: Gibralter’s border with Spain will remain open following the end of the Brexit transition period after the UK and European Union agreed a draft deal.

PARTING SHOT

In an apt inclusion in tonight’s Parting Shot, President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina asked traditional folk singer Dan McCabe to perform The Parting Glass at Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the end of the year.

It’s intended as a gesture to all those who have died or anyone who lost a loved one in 2020.

The president said: “As we emerge from the year of Covid it is appropriate that we remember all those who have departed from us during the year, and those they have left behind and who did not have the opportunity of grieving for them in the way that is so traditional, and so central to Irish life.”

You can watch McCabe’s performance here. Happy New Year!