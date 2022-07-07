#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,373 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5811134

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

sinn fein 268 Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to media outside Ringsend Irishtown Community Centre in Dublin this afternoon. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Sinn Féin is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority. 
  • Hospitals are likely to come under “considerable pressure” as more people are admitted with Covid-19.
  • Two Northern Ireland police officers are being investigated over allegations that they photographed and manipulated the body of a man who died by suicide.
  • Long-awaited legislation to allow for the excavation of the former mother and baby institution site in Tuam passed through its final stage in the Oireachtas.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hit out at “sworn political opponents” who he said have made false allegations against him.
  • An inquest into the murder of a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch heard nobody has been charged in relation to his death, despite over 450 lines of inquiry having been investigated by gardaí.

INTERNATIONAL

british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-resigns Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader but will remain as UK prime minister until a new leader gets elected Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

#BYE BYE BORIS: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister after an extraordinary few days in UK politics. 

#RIP: Actor James Caan, who starred in The Godfather, Misery and Elf, died aged 82.

PARTING SHOT 

The latest episode of The Journal‘s The Explainer podcast takes a look at why energy prices are still rising. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There are a number of factors to explain why prices are still rising at such an intense rate. Presenter Aoife Barry was joined by Daragh Cassidy from the price comparison site Bonkers.ie to take a closer look. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie