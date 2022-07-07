Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority.
- Hospitals are likely to come under “considerable pressure” as more people are admitted with Covid-19.
- Two Northern Ireland police officers are being investigated over allegations that they photographed and manipulated the body of a man who died by suicide.
- Long-awaited legislation to allow for the excavation of the former mother and baby institution site in Tuam passed through its final stage in the Oireachtas.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hit out at “sworn political opponents” who he said have made false allegations against him.
- An inquest into the murder of a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch heard nobody has been charged in relation to his death, despite over 450 lines of inquiry having been investigated by gardaí.
INTERNATIONAL
#BYE BYE BORIS: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister after an extraordinary few days in UK politics.
#RIP: Actor James Caan, who starred in The Godfather, Misery and Elf, died aged 82.
PARTING SHOT
The latest episode of The Journal‘s The Explainer podcast takes a look at why energy prices are still rising.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
There are a number of factors to explain why prices are still rising at such an intense rate. Presenter Aoife Barry was joined by Daragh Cassidy from the price comparison site Bonkers.ie to take a closer look.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
COMMENTS (1)