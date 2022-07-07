Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to media outside Ringsend Irishtown Community Centre in Dublin this afternoon. Source: RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority.

in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority. Hospitals are likely to come under “considerable pressure” as more people are admitted with Covid-19.

as more people are admitted with Covid-19. Two Northern Ireland police officers are being investigated over allegations that they photographed and manipulated the body of a man who died by suicide.

over allegations that they photographed and manipulated the body of a man who died by suicide. Long-awaited legislation to allow for the excavation of the former mother and baby institution site in Tuam passed through its final stage in the Oireachtas.

passed through its final stage in the Oireachtas. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hit out at “sworn political opponents” who he said have made false allegations against him.

who he said have made false allegations against him. An inquest into the murder of a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch heard nobody has been charged in relation to his death, despite over 450 lines of inquiry having been investigated by gardaí.

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader but will remain as UK prime minister until a new leader gets elected Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

#BYE BYE BORIS: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister after an extraordinary few days in UK politics.

#RIP: Actor James Caan, who starred in The Godfather, Misery and Elf, died aged 82.

PARTING SHOT

The latest episode of The Journal‘s The Explainer podcast takes a look at why energy prices are still rising.

There are a number of factors to explain why prices are still rising at such an intense rate. Presenter Aoife Barry was joined by Daragh Cassidy from the price comparison site Bonkers.ie to take a closer look.

