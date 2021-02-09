Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Afternoon sun over Lugnaquilla in the Wicklow Mountains. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

A video projection near Union Station on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#ROUND TWO: Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial has begun as the former president stands accused of inciting the deadly mob attack on the US Capitol.

#CORONAVIRUS: Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) all but eliminated a controversial theory that Covid-19 came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

PARTING SHOT

It’s not snow or sleet, what is it? Some keen weather-watchers may have seen an interesting type of frozen precipitation falling from the sky today. Graupel are soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature below 0°C)...(1/2) — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 8, 2021

Wintry weather has taken over the country in the past couple of days, and it turns out there’s a term for the soft, small pellets falling from the sky (no, it’s not just snow).

Graupel, also called snow pellets or soft hail, is formed when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal, according to Met Éireann.

The graupel particles are quite fragile and disintegrate when handled. This is what you may have been seeing over the past two days.

So there you go!