Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#US: Six people have been killed in an elementary school shooting in the city of Nashville, with the shooter believed to be an ex-student
#ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a pause to divisive judicial reforms moving through parliament, after months of street rallies that drew tens of thousands
#SCOTLAND: Humza Yousaf has been elected the new SNP leader and will tomorrow become First Minister of Scotland
Succession, the critically acclaimed and much-loved satirical drama, is coming to an end this year, with the first episode of the last season airing in Ireland this week.
For the uninitiated, Succession focuses on the Roy family, a media dynasty not too dissimilar to the likes of the Murdochs or Maxwells, headed by conniving and cantankerous father Logan (Brian Cox).
Aoife Barry looks at what we can expect from the final season.
