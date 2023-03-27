Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

RollingNews.ie Women of Honour members (from left) Karina Molloy, Honor Murphy, Retired Army Captain Diane Byrne and Yvonne O'Rourke on their way to meet the Tánaiste in government Buildings ahead of the publication of a report into sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces RollingNews.ie

The Irish Refugee Council said that a total of 355 international protection applicants are currently without accommodation

said that a total of 355 international protection applicants are currently without accommodation Education Minister Norma Foley announced the approval of 610 additional places on primary teacher education college courses over the next two years

announced the approval of 610 additional places on primary teacher education college courses over the next two years The government confirmed that it has approved the purchase of 20 acres at the former Waterford Crystal site for South East Technological University

of 20 acres at the former Waterford Crystal site for South East Technological University Minister for Justice Simon Harris said that anti-immigration protesters “don’t have a right to suggest that they are speaking on behalf of this country”

said that anti-immigration protesters “don’t have a right to suggest that they are speaking on behalf of this country” Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Women of Honour group that the publication of an independent report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment will be a “watershed moment”

group that the publication of an independent report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment will be a “watershed moment” The High Court approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement allowing a former Fianna Fáil councillor and general election candidate to write off over €4.4 million in debt

approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement allowing a former Fianna Fáil councillor and general election candidate to write off over €4.4 million in debt The family of a prison officer murdered by the IRA in 1984 were told that gardaí are following up on “significant new lines of inquiry” in the investigation

WORLD

AP Police outside Covenant School in Nashville, where a shooting occurred today AP

#US: Six people have been killed in an elementary school shooting in the city of Nashville, with the shooter believed to be an ex-student

#ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a pause to divisive judicial reforms moving through parliament, after months of street rallies that drew tens of thousands

#SCOTLAND: Humza Yousaf has been elected the new SNP leader and will tomorrow become First Minister of Scotland

PARTING SHOT

Succession, the critically acclaimed and much-loved satirical drama, is coming to an end this year, with the first episode of the last season airing in Ireland this week.

For the uninitiated, Succession focuses on the Roy family, a media dynasty not too dissimilar to the likes of the Murdochs or Maxwells, headed by conniving and cantankerous father Logan (Brian Cox).

Aoife Barry looks at what we can expect from the final season.