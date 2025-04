NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Carol Monaghan, Rochestown and Judy Wilson, Grange at a Knitting and Crochet class in Douglas Parish Hall for the Cork Life Long Learning Festival.

INTERNATIONAL

An advertisement hoarding by Amul displays cartoon on US president Donald Trumps tariffs at Byculla in Mumbai, India. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRADE WARS: Stock markets regained some ground today, even as trade tensions between the United States and China were strained by turmoil over President Donald Trump’s tariffs offensive.

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu avoided Irish airspace on his flight from Hungary to the US on Sunday, adding hundreds of kilometres to his journey.

#USA: The US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must receive a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

PARTING SHOT

Romulus and Remus, 'Dire Wolf' pups Colossal Biosciences Colossal Biosciences

ANCIENT DIRE WOLVES were claimed to be “de-extinct” by scientists with the birth of three pubs, though some scientists are sceptical of the claim.

Colossal Biosciences, the same company behind the Woolly Mouse, announced yesterday the worlds first “de-extinction” in the birth of three dire wolves in October 2024 and January of this year.

The dire wolf has been extinct over 12,500 years ago, and primarily lived in North America.

Read Sam Starkey’s full report here.