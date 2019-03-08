This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's what happened today: Friday

An International Women’s Day protest, a new Brexit deal and the Eurovision made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 8 Mar 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INWD. Megan Brady (19) from Balbriggan at today's International Women's Day protest on O'Connell Bridge. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Two females who were found dead at an address in Newry yesterday afternoon have been named by police.
  • A former member of the Defence Forces has been detained in Syria over alleged links to ISIS. The woman is believed to have left the force five years ago and was held in northern Syria earlier this week.
  • The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a protest outside RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.
  • Four food businesses were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in February.
  • Around 50 or so protesters blocked O’Connell Bridge in the capital as part of demonstrations on International Women’s Day
  • A jury has convicted a man of murdering a 90-year-old retired farmer, who was found beaten to death in his own home.
  • There will be rain, sleet and snow in some areas over the weekend, Met Éireann has said.

THE WORLD 

Crufts Dog Show - Day Two A bearded collie on the second day of the annual Crufts festival in the UK. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MICHAEL JACKSON: The Simpsons has pulled a classic episode featuring the late singer’s voice following a controversial documentary outlining allegations of sexual abuse against the singer. 

#BREXIT: Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has offered the UK a new Brexit deal which would see it leave the customs union but keep parts of the backstop which would ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

#CHELSEA MANNING: The former army intelligence analyst has been jailed for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.

PARTING SHOT

To celebrate International Women’s Day here’s a clip of the one and only Ms Nina Simone.

Have a great weekend.

Source: drMandinga/YouTube

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS

