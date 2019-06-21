This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

An Irishman killed in Spain. the HPV vaccine for boys, and a Tory MP suspended… here’s today’s roundup.

By Conor McCrave Friday 21 Jun 2019, 8:58 PM
38 minutes ago 1,289 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4692671

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

gay pride 311_90573674 Dublin is decorated in rainbow colours ahead of the annual pride parade next Saturday. Source: Sam Boal

  • Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Co Clare. 
  • Police in Spain have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning.
  • Defence Forces and gardaí resumed their search operation for missing William Delaney in Portlaoise after two people were arrested on suspicion of murder. 
  • Concerns over staffing levels could delay the rollout of the HPV vaccine for boys, according to a number of unions. 

WORLD

Refinery Fire Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. Source: Matt Rourke

#TORY: Conservative junior minister Mark Field has been suspended after he was captured on video grabbing a protester by the neck at a black tie dinner in London last night. 

#IRAN: Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets yesterday after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president called a “big mistake”.

#PHILADELPHIA: A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Yoga-fanatics will have heard of the Downward Dog movement but India’s army dogs took that to a new level today to celebrate the country’s National Yoga Day. 

I suppose it’s subjective as to whether you think these dogs are searching for inner peace or just completely barking mad. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie