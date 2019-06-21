Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Co Clare.
- Police in Spain have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning.
- Defence Forces and gardaí resumed their search operation for missing William Delaney in Portlaoise after two people were arrested on suspicion of murder.
- Concerns over staffing levels could delay the rollout of the HPV vaccine for boys, according to a number of unions.
WORLD
#TORY: Conservative junior minister Mark Field has been suspended after he was captured on video grabbing a protester by the neck at a black tie dinner in London last night.
#IRAN: Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets yesterday after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president called a “big mistake”.
#PHILADELPHIA: A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.
PARTING SHOT
Yoga-fanatics will have heard of the Downward Dog movement but India’s army dogs took that to a new level today to celebrate the country’s National Yoga Day.
I suppose it’s subjective as to whether you think these dogs are searching for inner peace or just completely barking mad.
