Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin is decorated in rainbow colours ahead of the annual pride parade next Saturday. Source: Sam Boal

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Co Clare.

was discovered on a beach in Co Clare. Police in Spain have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning.

have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning. Defence Forces and gardaí resumed their search operation for missing William Delaney in Portlaoise after two people were arrested on suspicion of murder.

for missing William Delaney in Portlaoise after two people were arrested on suspicion of murder. Concerns over staffing levels could delay the rollout of the HPV vaccine for boys, according to a number of unions.

WORLD

Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. Source: Matt Rourke

#TORY: Conservative junior minister Mark Field has been suspended after he was captured on video grabbing a protester by the neck at a black tie dinner in London last night.

#IRAN: Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets yesterday after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president called a “big mistake”.

#PHILADELPHIA: A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Yoga-fanatics will have heard of the Downward Dog movement but India’s army dogs took that to a new level today to celebrate the country’s National Yoga Day.

I suppose it’s subjective as to whether you think these dogs are searching for inner peace or just completely barking mad.