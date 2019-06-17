Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The horse and carriage carrying the coffin of Philomena passes along the sea front at Sutton after the funeral mass in St Fintans Church. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government’s much-anticipated Climate Action Plan was published today.

was published today. The Garda Representative Association said it wants to distance itself from any criticism of a garda who was subject to a disciplinary investigation in the 80s after she became pregnant.

said it wants to distance itself from any criticism of a garda who was subject to a disciplinary investigation in the 80s after she became pregnant. The funeral of Philomena Lynott , the mother of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, took place this afternoon.

, the mother of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, took place this afternoon. A text alert system aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on the Dart will be available to passengers next month, Irish Rail has announced.

aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on the Dart will be available to passengers next month, Irish Rail has announced. Thursday’s strike by HSE support staff will go ahead after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ended without agreement.

by HSE support staff will go ahead after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ended without agreement. Ruth Morrissey, one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal , has said she is upset that the State has decided to appeal the High Court decision in her case.

, has said she is upset that the State has decided to appeal the High Court decision in her case. Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said it’s “ultimately fair” that if someone turns down two “reasonable offers” of social housing tenancies within the space of a year they won’t receive any other offers for five years.

INTERNATIONAL

Lisa Grant looks out of her window as her house is surrounded by floodwater in Wainfleet All Saints, Lincolnshire. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#EGYPT: Former President Mohamed Morsi died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court.

#UNITED STATES: The Mayor of a US city of Phoenix has apologised after videos emerged showing police in the southwestern US city violently arresting a family with young children.

#INDIA: The body of a magician who went missing after being lowered into a river while tied up with chains and ropes in a Houdini-inspired stunt has been recovered.

PARTING SHOT

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has deleted his Twitter account without actually deleting his Twitter account.

In a characteristically bizarre tweet, the South African-born billionaire told his 27 million followers earlier today that he’d gotten rid of his account.

Just deleted my Twitter account — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2019

The tweet now has 172,000 likes.