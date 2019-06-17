Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government’s much-anticipated Climate Action Plan was published today.
- The Garda Representative Association said it wants to distance itself from any criticism of a garda who was subject to a disciplinary investigation in the 80s after she became pregnant.
- The funeral of Philomena Lynott, the mother of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, took place this afternoon.
- A text alert system aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on the Dart will be available to passengers next month, Irish Rail has announced.
- Thursday’s strike by HSE support staff will go ahead after talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ended without agreement.
- Ruth Morrissey, one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, has said she is upset that the State has decided to appeal the High Court decision in her case.
- Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said it’s “ultimately fair” that if someone turns down two “reasonable offers” of social housing tenancies within the space of a year they won’t receive any other offers for five years.
INTERNATIONAL
#EGYPT: Former President Mohamed Morsi died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court.
#UNITED STATES: The Mayor of a US city of Phoenix has apologised after videos emerged showing police in the southwestern US city violently arresting a family with young children.
#INDIA: The body of a magician who went missing after being lowered into a river while tied up with chains and ropes in a Houdini-inspired stunt has been recovered.
PARTING SHOT
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has deleted his Twitter account without actually deleting his Twitter account.
In a characteristically bizarre tweet, the South African-born billionaire told his 27 million followers earlier today that he’d gotten rid of his account.
Just deleted my Twitter account— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2019
The tweet now has 172,000 likes.
